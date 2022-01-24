Smokies set another annual visitation record

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park Shatters Visitation Records in 2021. In 2021, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park saw its busiest year to date, with 14,137,812 visits! This is more than 1.5 million visits over the record set in 2019. The visitation number exceeds the number of visitors in 2020 by more than 2 million. Not only was the overall record broken, but park officials said a total of 8 monthly visitation records were broken in January through June, and November and December. During the winter months of December through February, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park had 600,000 more visits than the 10-year average for this time, and during the spring months of March through May, the park had 1.2 million more visits than the 10-year average for this time. In the last decade, acting park superintendent, Alan Sumeriski, said park visitation has increased by 57%!

GATLINBURG, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO