Smokies set another annual visitation record

By Jim Harris
WYSH AM 1380
 2 days ago

(GSMNP) Great Smoky Mountains National Park experienced the busiest year on record with 14,137,812 visits. Visitation exceeded the 2019 record by 1.5 million visits and 2020 visitation by more than 2 million visits. The park has increasingly become a year-round destination with eight monthly visitation records set during winter and spring...

www.wyshradio.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Park Service#Gsmnp#Frontcountry
