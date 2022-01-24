TDOT takes aim at potholes

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Beginning Monday 01/24/2022 at 9 AM, the contractor will close Williams Street to all traffic at the I-24 underpass. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted.

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO