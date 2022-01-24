ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TDOT takes aim at potholes

By Jim Harris
WYSH AM 1380
 2 days ago

(TDOT) This month’s back-to-back winter storms have created an abundance of potholes along interstates and state highways. TDOT is using all available staffing to repair the damaged areas as quickly as possible. As the weather allows, multiple crews will be patching potholes over the coming days and weeks....

WDEF

TDOT Preps for Icy Roads

There’s a chance of winter weather in the Tennessee Valley this weekend. That means hot cocoa and snow angels, but it also means caution when taking to the road. This afternoon, driving conditions were good. But that could change tomorrow with a chance of rain, snow, and ice. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is making preparations.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

TDOT: “Please stay off the roads”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation are asking people to stay off the roads as winter weather continues to fall across the region. Mark Nagi with TDOT tweeted the request as Interstate 75 in Campbell County had been shut down several times Sunday afternoon as...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

TDOT designs plan to repair potholes caused by back-to-back winter storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has designed a repair plan after winter storms this month resulted in hundreds of potholes across the state's interstates and highways. Crews will be out patching potholes over the next few weeks. The department says they'll use all available...
TENNESSEE STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Pothole Patrol

COEUR d’ALENE — Since no snow has fallen for two weeks in Coeur d’Alene, snowplows have fallen silent. And that gives the city’s Streets and Engineering Department time to take on another primary task: Filling potholes. “If we’re not plowing, we’re working on potholes,” said Todd...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
tennesseestar.com

TDOT Announces $3.3 Million Plan for Pothole Repair

Due to this season’s back-to-back winter storms, potholes have formed along Tennessee interstates and state highways. As a result, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) announced in a Friday press release that it is using all available staffing to repair the damaged areas as quickly as possible. As the...
TENNESSEE STATE
yoursun.com

Locals take aim at 'dangerous intersection'

PORT CHARLOTTE — The intersection at Tamiami Trail and Harbor Boulevard has become a major traffic risk, according to a group of local residents. Those residents met with Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch on Wednesday to discuss the trend of accidents at the frontage road for that intersection and its effect on quality of life.
TRAFFIC
wvlt.tv

TDOT planning statewide pothole repairs

Your headlines from 1/21/22 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: How to keep schools clean, New details on shooting in West Knox, & missing mail in Maryville. Tennessee National Guard assists in Great Smoky Mountains helicopter rescue. Updated: 22 hours ago. Responders managed to help a stranded hiker in the...
MARYVILLE, TN
On Target News

Pothole Work begins this week

TDOT is preparing for pothole repairs this week after winter weather worsened road conditions in Middle Tennessee. According to TDOT, drivers of Middle Tennessee need to exercise patience in the upcoming weeks as the agency works to fix multiple potholes that are causing issues on the roadway. Drivers in our...
eastridgenewsonline.com

TDOT Roadway Activity Report

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Beginning Monday 01/24/2022 at 9 AM, the contractor will close Williams Street to all traffic at the I-24 underpass. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

TDOT Launches Plan For Pothole Repair Across Tennessee

This month’s back-to-back winter storms have created an abundance of potholes along interstates and state highways. TDOT is using all available staffing to repair the damaged areas as quickly as possible. As the weather allows, multiple crews will be patching potholes over the coming days and weeks. Cold mix...
TENNESSEE STATE
Jake Wells

Video Footage Of Snowplow Damaging Over 30 Vehicles On The Ohio Turnpike

snowplowKrzysztof.A.Kubicki, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Co. Be careful out there on the road in the snow and ice! You never know when things can become very, very dangerous! News Channel 5 has video footage of a snowplow driver throwing ice and snow into the oncoming traffic causing both damage to other vehicles.
CBS Denver

Northbound I-25 Reopens After Closure At Castle Rock Parkway Due To Multiple Crashes

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Northbound lanes of I-25 were closed at the Castle Rock Parkway due to multiple crashes on Tuesday afternoon. Traffic was diverted onto Highway 85 before northbound lanes reopened just before 3 p.m. (credit: CDOT) Drivers were urged to take alternate routes due to heavy traffic in the area and lengthy delays. There is no estimate on when I-25 will reopen. I 25 is closed northbound at the 185, Castle Rock Parkway, due to multiple crashes blocking the road. Traffic is being diverted off onto Highway 85. Expect heavier traffic on that highway as a result.Unknown reopening time. Use alternate routes. @CSP_CastleRock pic.twitter.com/4EBVjx680G — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) January 25, 2022 What caused the crashes is being investigated, however there is a Winter Weather Advisory through 5 p.m. Tuesday for the Denver and Boulder areas. CBS4 declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day for Denver and Colorado’s entire Front Range.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
The Blade

Editorial: Prioritize traffic safety

It shouldn’t take legislation for people to do the right and smart thing — but that’s where we are on traffic safety in Ohio. The Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety organization put Ohio on the low end in the Roadmap report they publish regularly.
OHIO STATE
actionnews5.com

City of Memphis, TDOT ramp up pothole repairs

With a 4-1 vote, the Tennessee Senate Ethics Committee has voted to recommend State Senator Katrina Robinson (D-Memphis) be expelled due to her conviction on federal fraud charges. Ethics committee votes to expel Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson. Updated: 20 hours ago. With a 4-1 vote, the Tennessee Senate Ethics...

