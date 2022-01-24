ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avo Automation and Unqork Announce Strategic Partnership

By prweb
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvo Automation announces its long-term strategic partnership with Unqork, the leading enterprise no-code development platform. Avo Automation, the number one provider of intelligent, no-code process discovery and test automation solutions, announced its long-term strategic partnership with Unqork, the leading enterprise no-code development platform. This effective partnership is expected to accelerate growth...

ForgeRock Continues Asia Expansion

ForgeRock Identity Cloud now delivered from regional data centers in Indonesia and Hong Kong to support growing customer demand for cloud-based identity for Asia-based customers. Expansion gives ForgeRock the broadest cloud IAM footprint of all best-of-breed IAM service providers across 17 regions worldwide. ForgeRock®, a global digital identity leader, today...
AppSec Leader Veracode Thrives in Record-Breaking Year for Cybersecurity

Veracode, the largest global provider of application security testing solutions, has secured its leadership position in the market for another year, closing 2021 with 13 percent revenue growth year over year. Once again, the company outperformed the “rule of 40”—a key success metric for SaaS businesses that analyzes growth rate plus profit margin—demonstrating the solid performance of a best-in-class software company.
REPX Selects WISeKey’s WISeID Technology to Secure its Applications for the Sports Fans Ecosystems

The growth potential of social networks as platforms that allow fans to purchase branded products and services, including credit cards, from their favorite clubs and the number of followers of top clubs such as Real Madrid, ACMilan, As Roma, Torino, that have already signed with REPX, opens new market opportunities in the digital transformation of financial services.
MarTech Interview with Rick Zhuang, CTO at Firework

Is livestream e-commerce set to become the next big thing in online buying-selling transactions? Rick Zhuang, CTO at Firework shares a few thoughts:. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Rick, tell us about your journey through the years, we’d love to hear the key highlights…. Prior to joining Firework...
BlueJeans by Verizon Selected by Canada’s NREN as Video Conferencing Platform of Choice for Hybrid Learning

BlueJeans has been named an online solutions platform of choice for educational institutions connected to Canada’s National Research and Education Network (NREN) Verizon Business today announced BlueJeans by Verizon has been selected as the video conferencing provider of choice by Canada’s National Research and Education Network (NREN), the federation of research and education networks spanning 13 provinces and territories, and their federal partner, CANARIE.
Sift Appoints Alice Katwan to its Board of Directors and April Oman as Chief Customer Officer

Katwan and Oman bring a combined 40 years of experience to Sift as the company strengthens its position as the leading Digital Trust & Safety platform. Sift, the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, today announced the appointments of Alice Katwan to the company’s Board of Directors and April Oman as Chief Customer Officer. Their combined experience and expertise will play a critical role in scaling Sift throughout its next phase of growth and continued global expansion. Katwan and Oman join the organization following Sift’s acquisition of Keyless in November 2021, which coincided with an additional $25M to its series E funding round that valued Sift at $1.7 billion.
anch.AI, former AI Sustainability Center, Secures $2.1M in Seed Funding to Launch Ethical AI Governance Platform

Against the rising tide of regulation, anch.AI has released the first horizontally integrated ethical AI governance platform, a one-stop shop for businesses to accelerate responsible AI adoption across their organization. The B2B SaaS startup emerged from the AI Sustainability Center, a Swedish think tank, and has secured $2.1M in seed funding to further develop and launch their pioneering risk assessment platform. The round was led by Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV), with participation from Terrain Invest, Magnus Rausing, Kent Janér and Fredrik Andersson.
Blue Hat Subsidiary Xunpusen Launches Integrated Content Delivery Network Platform

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (“Blue Hat” or the “Company”), a leading communication services and internet data center (“IDC”) business provider and developer, and an operator of mobile games and augmented reality (“AR”) education curricula and products in China, announced that the Company’s operating subsidiary, Xunpusen Technology Co., Ltd. (“Xunpusen”), has launched its own integrated Content Delivery Network (“CDN”) platform.
KLKTN Receives an Additional USD6.4 million in Funding to expand its Japanese and Korean curated NFT content platform

New funding round was co-led by Mr Katsunori Sago, former Chief Strategy Officer and Member of the Board of Directors at Softbank Group, and Animoca Brands. Marketing Technology News: Pavilion Data Systems Appoints Shridar Subramanian As Chief Marketing and Product Officer. KLKTN (Kollektion), a curated NFT platform connecting creators with...
Akamai Research Reveals Extensive Global Piracy Demand, Industry and Regional Trends

Latest Akamai security report examines piracy landscape, uncovers attack trends, and underscores need for more robust protection against piracy. Akamai Technologies, Inc., the world’s most trusted solution for protecting and delivering digital experiences, released today new research detailing the persistence of online piracy. “Pirates in the Outfield” is Akamai’s latest State of the Internet / Security report and examines the evolving piracy landscape, which, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Innovation Policy Center, costs the U.S. economy alone $29.2 billion in lost revenue each year. The new report is a collaboration between Akamai and MUSO, which provided data on streaming and download piracy activity across several industries.
Dropp GG raises $8M to merge the metaverse with the physical world

The geo-minting tech behind Dropp’s releases will create a new way of experiencing the metaverse. Dropp GG has raised $8 million to develop its novel conceptual framework for mixed reality events that blend real-world activities with its proprietary metaverse environment. The investors behind this funding include Animoca Brands, Three Arrows Capital, DeFiance Capital, Alameda Research, Spartan Capital, Genblock Capital and Anti Fund VC, all of which are active investors behind significant blockchain projects that are shaping new technologies and user experiences.
RSR Research and Coveo Report Identifies Optimal Strategies Winners in Retail Are Using to Compete With Giants

New research reveals 98% of retail executive respondents said that they are currently using or planning to use AI and machine learning in the next 18 months. RSR Research, in partnership with Coveo Solutions Inc., a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, announced the release of a new report that provides insight into what ecommerce success will look like for retailers in 2022.
Benchmark Digital Partners Joins CDP As An Accredited Solutions Provider

Benchmark Advances CDP’s Efforts To Advance Management and Disclosure of Financially-Relevant Climate and Environmental Issues by Global Organizations. As part of its continuous efforts to use data and analytics to limit emissions, Benchmark Digital Partners (Benchmark), a leading provider of cloud-based Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) enterprise software solutions, announced it has been named a CDP Gold Software Partner for the United States and has joined CDP’s global network of Accredited Solutions Providers (ASP). Benchmark earned this esteemed designation in recognition of its efforts to equip organizations with the resources, insight and expertise needed to achieve and sustain improvements in their ESG performance. CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) is the global non-profit behind the world’s leading voluntary environmental data disclosure system.
ID.me Executes on Planned Workforce Growth to Enhance Customer Experience

750 additional video chat agents will help more individuals efficiently secure and control their digital identity. ID.me, the secure digital identity network with 70 million users, announced it is hiring an additional 750 video chat agents as part of a previously planned increase to enhance customer experience to support seasonal demand. The company’s hiring surge will support increased user volume in the coming months related to unemployment claims, tax season, healthcare, and financial services organizations.
Life Sciences Companies Worldwide Go Digital to Meet Pandemic Challenges

Life sciences companies across the globe are adopting digital technologies to improve clinical development, patient engagement and manufacturing supply chain processes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group, a leading global technology research and advisory firm. Marketing Technology News:...
Datagrok and TetraScience Announce Partnership to Help Customers Deepen Understanding of Diseases by Advancing AI/ML and Data Visualization

Partnership Demonstrates Increasing Supplier Adoption of Tetra Data as a Universal Standard that Accelerates Drug Delivery. TetraScience, the R&D Data Cloud company, announced that Datagrok, a web-based data analytics platform used by some of the largest pharmaceutical companies globally, has joined the Tetra Partner Network (TPN) to enable customers to utilize TetraScience’s Tetra Data as a trusted source for data-driven advanced analytics.
Affinitiv Launches New Solution-Based Management Console

Paving the way for dealer groups to effectively analyze data and optimize dealership goals. Affinitiv, the leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions to the automotive market, launches its new all-in-one management console, DealerLens. The console enables Affinitiv clients to easily measure and benchmark results across multiple solutions, which allows dealerships to track productivity more effectively across all dealers within a group. Additionally, DealerLens provides dealerships with a high-level overview of the performance of each Affinitiv product they are using and how it interacts with their business.
GroupSolver, Inc. Adds Revolutionary Product Feature ‘LiveSlides’ To Their AI Powered Survey Platform

The San Diego-based market research startup recently launched an intuitive, real-time reporting feature, ‘LiveSlides’, that replaces traditional presentation-building solutions. GroupSolver, Inc., the innovative market research survey platform, has released their newest feature: LiveSlides. This industry breakthrough allows GroupSolver®’s users to easily transform their survey data into slides with...
AKIRA Partners with Tulip to Create a Modernized, Omnichannel Shopping Experience

Tulip, a global leader in cloud-based retail mobile solutions, announces its partnership with AKIRA, a retail brand known for its statement-making pieces and expert fashion advice. AKIRA chose Tulip to help modernize its clienteling practices and provide the personalized shopping experiences that today’s customers expect. AKIRA is a women’s...
ERGO Announces ERGO Content Automation Now Available on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

ERGO customers can benefit from the power of automated content for modern email newsletters that drive tangible, long-term value, engagement, and loyalty. ERGO today announced it has launched its ERGO Content Automation Services on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to reduce the pain points of producing email newsletters. ERGO provides marketers...
