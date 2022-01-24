Avo Automation and Unqork Announce Strategic Partnership

Latest Akamai security report examines piracy landscape, uncovers attack trends, and underscores need for more robust protection against piracy. Akamai Technologies, Inc., the world’s most trusted solution for protecting and delivering digital experiences, released today new research detailing the persistence of online piracy. “Pirates in the Outfield” is Akamai’s latest State of the Internet / Security report and examines the evolving piracy landscape, which, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Innovation Policy Center, costs the U.S. economy alone $29.2 billion in lost revenue each year. The new report is a collaboration between Akamai and MUSO, which provided data on streaming and download piracy activity across several industries.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO