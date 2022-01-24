ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

VOTE for Colorado’s January Teacher of the Month: Teacher Tuesday

By Alex Keenan
 3 days ago
It is officially time to vote for your favorite teacher in Northern Colorado!. Townsquare Media's Teacher Tuesday has been recognizing teachers who have skillfully adapted to the times and kept our Northern Colorado children learning all school year....

New Country 99.1

In Colorado, What Is The Legal Age For Kids To Stay Home Alone?

It's a question most parents ask themselves at one point or another as their kids start to get older, "when can I leave my kids home alone?" Here's the answer we found. Childcare isn't just expensive, it's hard to find good people that you trust with your kids. So wondering when you can leave your kids at home is a thought that will no doubt cross your mind at some point as a parent. This is going to make me sound ancient, but I honestly can't remember how old I was when I stayed home alone for the first time. I know I was younger because I was sick, or at least pretending to be sick, so I stayed home from school. I just can't recall at what age that happened. I'll use this line that I'm sure you've heard a thousand times, "things were different back then," right? My dad was a single dad and raised my younger brother and I on his own, and there were times when we had to stay home and he still had to go to work so he made the decision, and we both made it through without any crazy stories to share.
New Country 99.1

20 State of Colorado Jobs Available Right Now Paying Over $40,000

The state of Colorado has a boatload of jobs available right now with really good pay. For people that want to work and have the required skills, there are so many jobs available right now with the state of Colorado. If you have special skills, training, and/or education and you're not finding opportunities where you live, this might be worth checking out.
New Country 99.1

10 Days Later, The King Soopers Strike In Colorado Has Been Resolved

The strike from King Soopers employees that began on January 12th has now come to an end as they have reached a tentative agreement. Time to get back to work. After 10 days of picket signs and even a little extra craziness at some locations, King Soopers employees at the locations who were striking around Colorado have crossed the picket lines and are headed back to work. It was announced this morning that United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, King Soopers, and King's parent company Kroger, have reached a tentative three-year agreement that wraps up the ten-day strike at many Colorado locations.
New Country 99.1

People Say These Are the Best First Date Spots in NoCo

I speak from experience when I say first dates can be the absolute worst. Fortunately I'm married now and I intend to never, ever go on another first date again. The pressure of how you look, the pressure of what to say and how to act. But most of all, the pressure of simply figuring out where to go and what to do. That last bit is the biggest make or break part of the whole first date experience.
New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

