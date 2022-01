The Toronto Raptors travel to Chicago on Wednesday to take on the Bulls in a make-up game that was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols back on Dec. 22. The Raptors are coming off of a strong win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, handling their opponent even without the help of two of their best players in Fred VanVleet (knee) and Scottie Barnes (wrist).

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO