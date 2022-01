Delaney Carlton of UNC Asheville and Lauren Chennault of Liberty put on stellar performances over the weekend at their respective meets. Current photo via The CCSA. Charlotte, NC – UNC Asheville and Liberty have taken the honors of CCSA Women’s Swimmer and Diver of the Week. Delaney Carlton of UNC Asheville and Lauren Chennault of Liberty put on stellar performances over the weekend at their respective meets. Carlton, who placed first in six events, registered top times in three of the six events which she participated in. Liberty’s Chennault put up season bests in both the 1M and 3M dive, helping her secure the top spots in the TYR Senior Celebration.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 20 HOURS AGO