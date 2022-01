That one friend who insists weed has health benefits for everything under the sun could actually be on to something when it comes to one very important disease: COVID-19. A new study has identified cannabis compounds as a therapeutic agent to prevent coronavirus infections by blocking the virus from entering human cells. According to the study’s authors, widespread use of these compounds from pot plants and a vaccination regime could help to fight the virus’s spread and the disease it causes in people who get infected.

