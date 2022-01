Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been happily married since 1996, and they now live in Tennessee with their children: Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20. But the couple shocked their friends and family members when they had a surprise wedding ceremony at Tim's aunt's house in Rayville, LA, on 6 October 1996. Unlike most celebrity weddings where invites are sent out years in advance, Tim and Faith invited guests around under the ruse of a charity softball game, so they were not expecting the couple to emerge from a tour bus wearing wedding attire!

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO