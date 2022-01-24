Knights next quest: Myah Groth

“My side hustles are sports broadcasting and being a PIAA official for the sport of wrestling.”. When did you start your side hustle and how long have you been doing it?. “I started broadcasting sports when I was a student here at North Penn HS in the late 90s. I continued it throughout my college career at the University of Miami, where I did play by play for the National Champion Miami Hurricanes football and baseball teams. After college, it was my main job prior to becoming a teacher. I spent one summer calling baseball in Montpelier, Vermont, and another with the Wilmington (DE) Blue Rocks. At the same time, I was doing high school football and basketball for WNPV radio, which the school district now owns. I still do high school and college sports for Service Electric TV and ESPN+, mostly Lehigh and Rider University wrestling, with a little football mixed in. As far as wrestling officiating, I began in 2009 after coaching here with Mr. Shettsline for about 5 years as an assistant. In 2008, we were hosting a JV tournament and one of the officials got injured, so I volunteered to help referee and I loved it. I took the officials’ exam later that year and started officiating in the fall of 2009 and am now in my 12th year as a PIAA official.”

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 20 HOURS AGO