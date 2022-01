India had to withdraw from the tournament after several players got infected with Covid-19... Thomas Dennerby, the head coach of the Indian women's team, has expressed his disappointment at the state of affairs that led to his troops withdrawing from the ongoing Women's Asian Cup after a Covid-19 break out in the squad. India could not name 13 players for the match against Chinese Taipei and according to AFC provisions, all matches of India were declared as null & void.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO