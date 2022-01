Paving the way for dealer groups to effectively analyze data and optimize dealership goals. Affinitiv, the leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions to the automotive market, launches its new all-in-one management console, DealerLens. The console enables Affinitiv clients to easily measure and benchmark results across multiple solutions, which allows dealerships to track productivity more effectively across all dealers within a group. Additionally, DealerLens provides dealerships with a high-level overview of the performance of each Affinitiv product they are using and how it interacts with their business.

SOFTWARE ・ 21 HOURS AGO