The taunting rule stinks. And it needs to go. Until it does, it needs to be enforced fairly and consistently. On Sunday night in Kansas City, after the Bills took at 29-26 lead with 1:54 to play, the Chiefs responded. Five plays later, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with receiver Tyreek Hill on a 64-yard catch-and-run. While running to the end zone, Hill threw up his trademark peace sign in the direction of an opponent who was chasing him to the end zone.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO