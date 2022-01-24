ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

William Galvin to seek reelection as secretary of state

Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin, citing his record of overseeing accessible and transparent elections, announced Monday that he will seek an eighth four-year term in office. “At this time in our national history the conduct of accessible, honest, accurate elections...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Brunswick News

Sen. McNeill will not seek reelection

State Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick, announced Monday that she would not be seeking reelection due to her husband's health. "I will be finishing out my term and you can still reach out to my office with any concerns or questions you have," McNeill said in a statement. McNeill was elected...
BRUNSWICK, GA
communityadvocate.com

State Sen. Harriette Chandler will not seek reelection

NORTHBOROUGH – State Sen. Harriette Chandler announced on Wednesday that she will not run for re-election when her current term ends next year. With this announcement Chandler, whose district includes part of Northborough, will cap a career in the state legislature that has spanned over two decades. Speaking at...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Haverhill Gazette

State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell will not seek reelection

METHUEN — State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell has announced she will not seek reelection to the 15th Essex District, which currently includes most of Methuen and the Bradford, Ward Hill section of Haverhill. Her decision, coupled with redistricting, could trigger a scramble for the legislative seat she has held...
METHUEN, MA
wamc.org

Galvin to seek eighth term as Mass. Secretary of the Commonwealth

Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin has announced that he will seek an eighth four-year term in office. In his announcement Monday, the Democratic Galvin cited his record of overseeing accessible and transparent elections. He said at this point in history the conduct of accessible, honest, accurate elections is critical to the nation's future. Galvin was first elected in 1994. He won reelection in 2018 with about 71% of the vote.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
wamwamfm.com

Commissioner Nathan Gabhart Seeking Reelection

Another candidate has announced their intention to run in the 2022 primary. Commissioner Nathan Gabhart has announced his intention to run for re-election as Daviess County Commissioner in District 2. Commissioner Gabhart says there are still several projects that he wants to ensure get completed. See the full announcement here…
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
101 WIXX

State Majority Leader Steineke Not Seeking Reelection in 2022

KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – State Majority Leader Jim Steineke says he will not seek reelection to the state Assembly in the fall of 2022. State Rep. Steinke (R-Kaukauna) was first elected to represent the 5th Assembly district in November of 2010. In 2012, he was selected by his peers to serve as the assistant majority leader and in 2014 he was elected to serve as Assembly Majority Leader.
KAUKAUNA, WI
abc17news.com

2 more House Democrats say they will not seek reelection

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two more House Democrats have announced they won’t be seeking reelection in November. The announcements by Reps. Jim Langevin of Rhode Island and Jerry McNerney of California bring the total of House Democrats leaving Congress to 28. Neither gave a specific reason or disclosed any firm future plans, though the 2022 midterms are expected to be unfavorable for Democrats. Historical trends indicate that the party that holds the White House loses ground in Congress during the next election. McNerney is serving his eighth term in the House, while Langevin is in his 11th. Langevin became the first quadriplegic to serve in the House when he was elected in 2000.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secretary Of State#Boston#Democrat
newsnowdc.com

County Clerk to Seek Reelection

Dubois County Circuit Court Clerk Amy Kippenbrock announced today that she will seek reelection to the office. Kippenbrock, age 47, was elected to the office in 2018 having served as Chief Deputy Clerk from 2017-2018. She has filed seeking the Republican Party nomination in the May Primary. The Clerk is...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth Will Not Seek Reelection

STATEWIDE — One of your elected officials will not run for re-election. Republican Congressman Trey Hollingsworth believes he has spent too much time fighting Washington politics, and not enough time serving you. That’s just one of the reasons Hollingsworth gave in an editorial article in the Indianapolis Star.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Seattle Times

Washington state Sen. Reuven Carlyle will not seek reelection in 2022

OLYMPIA — Reuven Carlyle, a longtime Seattle legislator who has championed government transparency, digital privacy and key climate change legislation, including the new statewide carbon cap-and-invest law, announced Monday he won’t seek reelection this year. The announcement by Carlyle, a Democrat from Seattle’s 36th Legislative District — which...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
NAACP
eastcountytoday.net

Rep. McNerney Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection

Washington, DC – Regarding the 2022 Congressional election, Congressman Jerry McNerney (CA-09) issued the following statement:. “Today I am announcing that I will not seek reelection in California’s newly created 9th Congressional District. I am honored that the citizens of California’s 9th Congressional District chose me as their...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Democrats' leader in US Congress to run for reelection

The top Democrat in the US Congress said Tuesday she plans to run for a 19th term in office, announcing that she had determined to stay on to combat existential threats to democracy. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who turns 82 in March, had been expected to step down, with her party bracing for a possible heavy defeat in this year's midterm elections. Despite dire predictions of a Democratic wipeout in November, Pelosi is likely to win her liberal San Francisco district comfortably -- but she did not reveal whether she intended to keep her leadership role. "Our democracy is at risk because of the assault on the truth, the assault on the US Capitol and the state-by-state assault on voting rights," Pelosi said in a video announcement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Clinton Journal

Smith, Wills announce they won’t seek reelection

CLINTON — In letters to county Republican chairman Dustin Peterson released late Tuesday afternoon, county clerk Dana Smith and county treasurer Gloria Wills each announced they would not seek reelection in 2022. Smith said in her statement it was time for her to retire, and deputy clerk Kari Allen...
CLINTON, IL
WEAR

Pelosi to seek reelection in 2022

WASHINGTON (TND) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday she will seek reelection in the 2022 midterms with control of the House at stake. The Democrat has represented parts of San Francisco for 33 years and has been a member of House leadership for 16 years. She became the first woman to lead the chamber in 2007 and is currently serving her third term as speaker.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy