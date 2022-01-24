ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Auditor Zeigler says he won’t run for governor

By Chad Petri
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14PU7g_0du9CfJp00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — After talking about the possibility of running for months , State Auditor Jim Zeigler says he won’t run for governor after all.

In a news release sent Sunday evening, Zeigler indicated he couldn’t match the fundraising of other challengers.

“Even though I get a lot of bang for the buck as a candidate the Governor’s race has attracted a massive amount of money from well-funded challengers,” said Zeigler.

WATCH: Tim James talks Alabama governor campaign, what voters can expect

The State Auditor had gained a large following via a Facebook Page that opposed tolls on the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project .

While he seemed to be able to muster support online it appears that support didn’t necessarily translate to fundraising efforts. In mid-2021 he set up an exploratory campaign to look at the possibility of running for governor.

Zeigler has been a frequent critic of Republican incumbent Governor Kay Ivey and last year issued an obituary for Alabama’s then almost dead prison plan .

