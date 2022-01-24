ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ulvaeus seeks source of ABBA magic with Apple radio show

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47BVsn_0du9Bzgu00
ABBA FILE - Bjorn Ulvaeus, of ABBA, poses for photographers in a recreation of the Swedish recording studio Polar on Dec. 13, 2017, in London. Ulvaeus is launching a radio show on Apple Music. The songwriter and guitarist will host the "Björn from ABBA and Friends' Radio Show" on Apple Music Hits starting Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File) (Vianney Le Caer)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus is launching a radio show on Apple Music, with hopes of figuring out why his songs like “Mamma Mia” and “Dancing Queen” have stayed stuck in the heads of so much of the world for so many decades.

The guitarist, singer and co-songwriter from the Swedish supergroup will host the “Björn from ABBA and Friends’ Radio Show” on Apple Music Hits starting Monday.

The limited series includes music and conversations with Ulvaeus' friends and collaborators, starting in the first episode with his fellow producer, songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers.

Ulvaeus and Rodgers talk about the secrets of hit-making and why ABBA's music has remained in the public consciousness.

“I have long wanted to ask some emotionally intelligent as well as intellectual people who know about ABBA about why they think our songs have lasted for such a long time — almost 40 years — because I don’t understand it myself,” the 76-year-old Ulvaeus said.

The show comes amid a major ABBA renaissance. Ulvaeus and bandmates Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, and Benny Andersson released their first new music together in four decades in November on the album "Voyager." And in May, a series of holographic live shows are set to begin, created by the group and George Lucas' special-effects company, Industrial Light & Magic.

Ulvaeus' other guests on the radio show include Catherine Johnson, the British playwright who wrote the stage play of “Mamma Mia!” and the screenplay for the subsequent film.

Johan Renck, the creative director of the forthcoming concerts, guests on another episode, all of which air at 3 p.m. Eastern this week and can be streamed thereafter.

Ulvaeus is the latest of many music stars to host a show on the service. Others include Elton John, The Weeknd, J Balvin and Shania Twain.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

A Few Last Words From Meat Loaf: In an Unpublished Interview, the Singer Reveals Secrets of ‘Bat Out of Hell’

In 2016, I went into a conference room in Beverly Hills to spend a couple hours talking with Meat Loaf, who had just finished recording what would be his final studio album, “Braver Than We Are.” The project found him dipping into nearly 50 years’ worth of Jim Steinman songs that he’d never gotten to or that had been newly revised, and he also brought in Ellen Foley and Karla DeVito for cameos to really make the project feel like old home week, as much he was adamantly opposed to trying to recreate the sound of his 1977 breakout, “Bat...
MUSIC
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Spotify says it will grant Young's request to remove music

NEW YORK — (AP) — Neil Young's music will be removed from Spotify at his request, following the veteran rock star's protest over the streaming service airing a popular podcast that featured a figure criticized for spreading COVID misinformation. Spotify, in a statement on Wednesday, said that it...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
George Lucas
Person
Benny Andersson
Person
Agnetha Fältskog
Person
Shania Twain
Person
Elton John
Variety

Hitmaker of the Month: With ‘Cold Heart,’ Australia’s Pnau Reach Career Peak Reimagining Elton John Classics

Australian electronic music purveyors Pnau are no strangers to hits in their native country. But the trio still remains lesser-known in the rest of the world — a fact which has started to change this winter, thanks to the now global smash “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” a re-working of several Elton John songs, which also features vocals from Dua Lipa. The remix hit No. 1 on radio in the U.K. and many other countries last year, and it just cracked the Top 10 in the United States earlier this month. “It’s a massive moment for us at this stage in our...
MUSIC
riverjournalonline.com

Local High School String Quartet to Join Touring ABBA Tribute Show

The FABBA Show, an ABBA tribute act returns to the Paramount Hudson Theatre on Friday, February 11 at 8:00 pm. The Sleepy Hollow High School String Quartet will join the professional musicians on stage to lend some local talent to this high energy homage to one of the world’s most beloved pop groups of the ’70s.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
triad-city-beat.com

New radio show covers topics like minority businesses, Black Girl Magic

Yona Simons’ 2022 is off to a great start. The LA-native is starting her radio show, “Keeping it Real with Yona,” through the Black-owned, Greensboro-based radio station 105.1live. Simons attended East Carolina University from LA and graduated in 2018. She currently lives in Erwin, NC. The first...
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Music Stars#Ap#Swedish#Rock And Roll Hall#Industrial Light Magic#British#The Associated Press
pasadenaweekly.com

Live radio show captures local quirkiness

Who needs a prairie when you have the twin cities of Pasadena and Altadena?. Radio show lovers who hold a special place in their heart for the Garrison Keillor program of old will want to tune in to Sandra Tsing Loh’s plans to celebrate the quirkiness of living in the ’Denas in her live radio show at the iconic Coffee Gallery Backstage in Altadena.
PASADENA, CA
Variety

Metal Edge Magazine Returns as Website, Archive of Classic Hard Rock Interviews

Metal Edge, the colorful rock magazine whose monthly cover was collaged with photos of Bon Jovi, KISS, Skid Row, White Zombie and Dokken throughout the mid-’80s and ‘90s, is back. Initially published by Sterling, it shut in 2009 due to the waning popularity of both print and the mostly hair metal genre Metal Edge focused on. Metal Edge is now owned by Project M, the company behind other music and culture outlets including Revolver, Brooklyn Vegan, Goldmine, Inked and the Hard Times. At present, Metal Edge will be online only, and they’re kicking off with an exclusive feature on bassist Nikki Sixx...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

Kim Mi-soo death: Snowdrop actor dies aged 29

Kim Mi-soo, a Korean actor who starred in the Disney Plus series Snowdrop, has died at the age of 29.The actor’s death was announced in a statement released by her agency, Landscape, but no cause of death was disclosed.“Kim suddenly left us on Jan 5,” said the statement.“The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumours or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace.”The statement was obtained by Variety and has been translated from Korean.Kim played a student and activist called Yeo Jung-min in the South Korean TV series Snowdrop....
WORLD
Complex

Joe Rogan Says It’s ‘Very Strange’ to Call Someone Black Unless Person Is ’100% African From the Darkest Place’

Unfortunately, it’s time for another Joe Rogan-focused headline. During a recent podcast interview with oft-criticized conservative figure Jordan Peterson, as spotted by the nonprofit watchdog organization Media Matters, the UFC-commentating comedian made remarks about racial identity and skin tone that have since been called out as racist. The comments,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Keith Urban Takes Over Some of Adele’s Dates at Caesars Palace, as Her Sets Are Loaded Out

While Adele’s stage sets are reportedly being loaded out of Caesars Palace, it’s clear the venue plans to make use of some of the many weekends she left dark on the Colosseum calendar, as Keith Urban has just been booked on some nights in March that tickets had been sold for her to play there. Urban was already set to perform at the Las Vegas theater on Memorial Day weekend, after Adele’s run was to have wrapped up there, and now Caesars has announced that it’s booked dates prior to those, too, for the country superstar. His additional dates at the...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

TikToker Calls Woman a "Karen" After She Points out His Videos Are Disruptive to the Neighborhood

With the advent of smartphones and social media, any public space suddenly becomes a potential shoot location for Influencers trying to populate their feeds with content. There are some people out there doing the lord's work that folks seem to love, and then there are people who roll their eyes when someone at the gym walks past their camera during a stretch routine or gets in the way of their mirthless and uninspired dance.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
53K+
Followers
90K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy