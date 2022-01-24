ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday, January 24, Morning Weather Forecast

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re nice and quiet on this Monday as...

fox5atlanta.com

Thursday morning weather forecast

Thursday will seem familiar since the weather will be basically a repeat of Wednesday. But by tonight, clouds will take over ahead of tomorrow's cold front.
myarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Thursday, January 27th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/27/22) TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are off to another cold start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. This afternoon will fair better than yesterday with highs not as chilly in the middle 50s. Winds will stay steady out of the north at 5-10 mph with skies mostly sunny to partly cloudy throughout the day.
KEYT

Thursday morning forecast January 27th

Temperatures Thursday are warming another couple of degrees, bringing everyone several degrees above average. Most areas will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s. A ridge of high pressure is sitting firmly over California and offshore flow is in place. With more cold air advection Friday, there will be a moderate Santa Ana wind event. Wind advisories will go into effect for all of Ventura County from 7:00 pm Thursday and expire at 4:00 pm Friday with gusts upwards of 40 mph. There may be some unusual cooling in wind-prone areas because the cold air advection is so strong.
