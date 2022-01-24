Monday, January 24, Morning Weather Forecast

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/27/22) TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are off to another cold start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. This afternoon will fair better than yesterday with highs not as chilly in the middle 50s. Winds will stay steady out of the north at 5-10 mph with skies mostly sunny to partly cloudy throughout the day.
Temperatures Thursday are warming another couple of degrees, bringing everyone several degrees above average. Most areas will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s. A ridge of high pressure is sitting firmly over California and offshore flow is in place. With more cold air advection Friday, there will be a moderate Santa Ana wind event. Wind advisories will go into effect for all of Ventura County from 7:00 pm Thursday and expire at 4:00 pm Friday with gusts upwards of 40 mph. There may be some unusual cooling in wind-prone areas because the cold air advection is so strong.
Comments / 0