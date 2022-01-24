Monday, January 24, Morning Weather Forecast

Temperatures Thursday are warming another couple of degrees, bringing everyone several degrees above average. Most areas will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s. A ridge of high pressure is sitting firmly over California and offshore flow is in place. With more cold air advection Friday, there will be a moderate Santa Ana wind event. Wind advisories will go into effect for all of Ventura County from 7:00 pm Thursday and expire at 4:00 pm Friday with gusts upwards of 40 mph. There may be some unusual cooling in wind-prone areas because the cold air advection is so strong.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO