National Guard to begin helping overwhelmed hospitals on Tuesday

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is deploying 100 members of the state National Guard to hospitals across the state to set up testing sites and to assist in non-medical tasks amid crowding due to an omicron-fueled spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Inslee announced Thursday that teams will...
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In central Ohio, members of the Ohio National Guard have been deployed to additional hospitals as the virus surge worsens in the region. The National Guard arrived at additional OhioHealth and Mount Carmel hospitals. Ten hospitals in central Ohio are receiving support from the National Guard.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – PeaceHealth expects Oregon National Guard troops to arrive at facilities in Eugene and Springfield by Friday, Jan. 21. The troops will serve 30 days in nonclinical roles at RiverBend in Springfield and University District in Eugene, with a focus on food and environmental services. “All of...
Hospitals in West Virginia are at their breaking point when it comes to handling the influx of COVID-19 patients. In response, Governor Jim Justice has deployed the West Virginia national guard to help with the surge.
SALEM, OR. - Governor of Oregon Kate Brown has sent more of the state’s National Guard members on a hospital relief mission, the second mission of its kind authorized by Brown. Over doubling the number of guard members in the mission, the deployment will begin within the next week.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says Wisconsin National Guard troops will help fill staffing shortages at the state’s hospitals and nursing homes over the coming weeks. Evers said Thursday that troops are being trained at Madison College as certified nursing assistants. “I’m proud to announce our...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — National Guard troops are now helping out at one Rhode Island hospital. It’s part of the response to the COVID-19 staffing crisis. The call-up comes as the omicron variant now accounts for about 90% of Rhode Island’s COVID-19 cases, which have blown past previous record highs and have spiked at rates among the fastest in the country.
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 1,200 Oregon National Guard members will be deployed to hospitals across the state by Tuesday as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge. Of those members, 500 were deployed last week to help hospitals care for patients. Governor Kate Brown recently announced that she would deploy an additional 700 national guard members.
Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell announced at Friday’s White House press briefing new steps from the Biden administration to help alleviate staffing shortages at hospitals across the country amid the spread of the Omicron variant. On Thursday, an administration official told CNN, Criswell “directed an expansion of...
SALEM, Ore. – Oregon National Guard Service Members started their second hospital relief mission on Jan. 18, 2022. This new activation will place approximately 1,200 Oregon Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen supporting up to 40 hospitals throughout the state. Since Jan. 10, 2022, the Oregon National Guard has stood up a...
As COVID-19 cases surge in the valley and Yakima Valley Memorial hospital has staff out, the hospital awaits help from the Government. According to Dr. Marty Brueggemann with Memorial hospital, they are expecting members from the National Guard to arrive on January 24th. They are not sure how many or...
PADUCAH — One Paducah hospital is taking another step to deal with COVID-19 as the impact of the virus grows more intense. This comes as all of our hospitals deal with beds filling up and staff members out on quarantine. They are calling in the Kentucky National Guard. Last...
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- More than 80 Wisconsin National Guard members are becoming certified nursing assistants and will soon be deployed to overwhelmed hospitals and long-term care facilities to help them tackle the latest coronavirus surge. On Wednesday, Madison College's nursing assistant program provided a crash course on how...
KAUKAUNA — Members of the Wisconsin National Guard have arrived at St. Paul’s this week, part of a statewide rollout to help free up space in area hospitals near capacity because of the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. These eight guard members will serve as temporary nurse aides/certified...
BROCKTON (CBS) – During a time when hospitals teeter on the edge of maximum capacity and struggle with staffing challenges, the Massachusetts National Guard is settling into its latest mission during the pandemic. In December of 2021, Governor Charlie Baker announced 500 of the state’s National Guard’s men and...
