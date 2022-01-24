ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Guard to begin helping overwhelmed hospitals on Tuesday

KING-5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe surge of omicron cases has led...

www.king5.com

spectrumnews1.com

National Guard scales presence in central Ohio hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In central Ohio, members of the Ohio National Guard have been deployed to additional hospitals as the virus surge worsens in the region. The National Guard arrived at additional OhioHealth and Mount Carmel hospitals. Ten hospitals in central Ohio are receiving support from the National Guard.
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia National Guard deploys to area hospitals

Hospitals in West Virginia are at their breaking point when it comes to handling the influx of COVID-19 patients. In response, Governor Jim Justice has deployed the West Virginia national guard to help with the surge.
#The National Guard#Omicron
americanmilitarynews.com

Gov. Inslee orders National Guard to help at hospitals, testing sites amid COVID-19 surge

Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced that members of the Washington National Guard will help staff hospitals and testing sites across the state, as the health care system strains beneath surging COVID-19 caseloads. Guard members will be sent to hospitals in Everett, Spokane, Wenatchee and Yakima to help with nonmedical...
nbc15.com

National Guard to staff Wisconsin hospitals, nursing homes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says Wisconsin National Guard troops will help fill staffing shortages at the state’s hospitals and nursing homes over the coming weeks. Evers said Thursday that troops are being trained at Madison College as certified nursing assistants. “I’m proud to announce our...
MADISON, WI
bellevuereporter.com

Surgeries paused, National Guard deployed to assist hospitals

The Washington National Guard will be deployed to some hospitals in the state to assist medical emergency departments overwhelmed by the recent coronavirus surge, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Jan. 13. And to free up staff for patients needing emergency care, the governor is ordering a four-week pause on non-urgent medical...
Turnto10.com

McKee deploys National Guard to help Butler Hospital, announces 100,000 rapid tests

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — National Guard troops are now helping out at one Rhode Island hospital. It’s part of the response to the COVID-19 staffing crisis. The call-up comes as the omicron variant now accounts for about 90% of Rhode Island’s COVID-19 cases, which have blown past previous record highs and have spiked at rates among the fastest in the country.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nbc16.com

Over 1,200 National Guard members to help out Oregon hospitals as state sees COVID surge

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 1,200 Oregon National Guard members will be deployed to hospitals across the state by Tuesday as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge. Of those members, 500 were deployed last week to help hospitals care for patients. Governor Kate Brown recently announced that she would deploy an additional 700 national guard members.
kqennewsradio.com

NATIONAL GUARD TO START SECOND HOSPITAL RELIEF MISSION

With the surge of COVID-19 cases, Oregon Governor Kate Brown has ordered an increase of National Guard members for the second hospital relief mission, with up to 1,200 members mobilized on Wednesday. A release from the Oregon Military Department said the new activation will send members to 40 hospitals across...
OREGON STATE
mybasin.com

OREGON NATIONAL GUARD BACK IN HOSPITAL SUPPORT ROLE

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon National Guard Service Members started their second hospital relief mission on Jan. 18, 2022. This new activation will place approximately 1,200 Oregon Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen supporting up to 40 hospitals throughout the state. Since Jan. 10, 2022, the Oregon National Guard has stood up a...

