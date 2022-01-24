How to Create Access-to-Justice Tech for Courts That People Will Actually Use

EARLY EDUCATION - Law school applications are still sky high, but the legal industry seems to be growing less content with simply sitting back and waiting for future generations to find it. As we explore in the latest Law.com Trendspotter column, intense competition for talent, combined with a sharper focus on diverse hiring, has law firm and law school leaders increasingly talking about the need to take a more proactive approach to recruiting by engaging young people as early as high school and, in some cases, even grade school. The idea is to build future generations of attorneys who come from more diverse backgrounds and are better equipped for—and more interested in—a career in the law. The industry, in turn, could benefit from a wave of new lawyers who joined the profession because they wanted to and were prepared to, rather than because it was a family tradition or because law school was the “safe” choice for an otherwise aimless college grad. I’m interested to hear from you: What will it take for pre-law school pipeline programs to be effective? Let me know at [email protected].

