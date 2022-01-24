ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dad arrested after profane outburst at smoothie shop over allergy; video goes viral

By Olivia Perreault, Nexstar Media Wire, Amber Diaz, Sydney Reynolds
 2 days ago

An altercation at a Connecticut smoothie shop involving a father reportedly upset over his child's allergic reaction was caught on video over the weekend and has gone viral.

insideedition.com

Connecticut Man Arrested After Throwing Smoothie, Allegedly Yelling Racist Insult at Workers in Viral Video

A Connecticut man is under fire for hurling insults and a smoothie at young workers during a now-viral meltdown. The customer said that when he ordered the smoothie, he told the staff his 17-year-old son was allergic to peanuts. But he says when his son drank the smoothie at home, he had a life-threatening allergic reaction and had to be rushed to the hospital.
TheDailyBeast

Man Arrested After Racist Rant Over Smoothie, Hurling Drink

A Connecticut broker has been arrested and fired from his position at a local Merrill Lynch branch after unleashing a tirade at a smoothie store, according to police and footage of the incident circulating on social media. James Iannazzo, 48, was charged with intimidation based on bias, breach of peace, and criminal trespass after the Saturday disturbance. Authorities said Iannazzo purchased a smoothie from a Robeks store without incident, only to return in less than an hour, furious over an allergic reaction his child had just had. The child was taken to and treated at a local hospital after Iannazzo called 911, police said. Convinced that a store worker had put peanuts in his smoothie, Iannazzo launched into a tirade, swearing and calling one employee an “immigrant loser” in a video of the event. The man also chucked a drink at one employee, refused to leave, and tried to get behind the store’s counter through a locked door. Workers later told the police that Iannazzo had only asked that peanut butter be left out of the drink, without mentioning an allergy, according to NBC New York.
The Independent

Merrill Lynch executive arrested after racist attack on store workers over smoothie order is caught on video

A Merrill Lynch financial adviser was arrested after being caught on camera hurling racist abuse and throwing a drink at the staff of a smoothie store in Connecticut.James Iannazzo, 48, ordered a smoothie from a Robeks smoothie shop outlet for his son, who has a peanut allergy. According to the Fairfield police department, he ordered a drink without peanut butter but did not mention his son’s allergy.After Mr Iannazzo's son suffered an allergic reaction and was “transported to an area hospital,” he returned to the shop.In a video of the incident, which garnered 16 million views on TikTok prior...
