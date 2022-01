Disney Cruise Line‘s newest ship, the Disney Wish, has been under construction for quite some time now, and will be setting sail later this year!. We’ve shared a look at the new restaurants coming to this ship, details about the entertainment you’ll get to experience there, and exciting info about some of the new things guests will get to do (like go on Disney’s first attraction at sea). Now we’ve got a video to share with you that shows some progress being made on the ship and a look at an area of a Disney ship you’ve probably never seen!

