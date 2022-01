Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at all the celebrity couples who called it quits this year — or whose breakups came to light in 2022 — starting with these new parents… On Jan. 21, People magazine reported that Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund had ended their nearly three-year romance a few weeks earlier following a few rough months. "It's sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It's been hard," said an insider of the former couple, who welcomed son Rhodes in December 2020. A source shared a similar sentiment with "Entertainment Tonight," saying the relationship "has been rocky for a long time and the situation is really sad right now." Two days after the breakup news made headlines, Garrett was arrested for public intoxication in Franklin County, Tennessee.

