Over the course of the past month, audiences have been treated to The Book of Boba Fett, a Disney+ series that has aimed to revolutionize the beloved bounty hunter. Along the way — and especially within the recently-released fifth episode — there have been some fascinating ties to the larger lore of the Star Wars universe. That has included some unexpected reveals to the larger lore of the Mandalorians, including the first look at a long-teased event that occurred in Star Wars canon. Spoilers for Episode 5 of The Mandalorian, "Chapter Five: Return of The Mandalorian", below! Only look if you want to know!

MOVIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO