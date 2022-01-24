ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

William Galvin to seek reelection as secretary of state

GreenwichTime
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin, citing his record of overseeing accessible and transparent elections, announced Monday that he will seek an eighth four-year term in office. “At this time in our national history the conduct of accessible, honest, accurate elections...

www.greenwichtime.com

The Brunswick News

Sen. McNeill will not seek reelection

State Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick, announced Monday that she would not be seeking reelection due to her husband's health. "I will be finishing out my term and you can still reach out to my office with any concerns or questions you have," McNeill said in a statement. McNeill was elected...
BRUNSWICK, GA
communityadvocate.com

State Sen. Harriette Chandler will not seek reelection

NORTHBOROUGH – State Sen. Harriette Chandler announced on Wednesday that she will not run for re-election when her current term ends next year. With this announcement Chandler, whose district includes part of Northborough, will cap a career in the state legislature that has spanned over two decades. Speaking at...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Haverhill Gazette

State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell will not seek reelection

METHUEN — State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell has announced she will not seek reelection to the 15th Essex District, which currently includes most of Methuen and the Bradford, Ward Hill section of Haverhill. Her decision, coupled with redistricting, could trigger a scramble for the legislative seat she has held...
METHUEN, MA
newbostonpost.com

Bill Galvin Will Seek Another Term

Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin plans to seek an eighth consecutive term in office. Galvin, 71, a Democrat who has served in the role since 1995, made the announcement on social media on Monday, January 24. “At this time in our national history the conduct of accessible honest...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
State
Massachusetts State
wamc.org

Galvin to seek eighth term as Mass. Secretary of the Commonwealth

Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin has announced that he will seek an eighth four-year term in office. In his announcement Monday, the Democratic Galvin cited his record of overseeing accessible and transparent elections. He said at this point in history the conduct of accessible, honest, accurate elections is critical to the nation's future. Galvin was first elected in 1994. He won reelection in 2018 with about 71% of the vote.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
SFGate

2 more House Democrats say they will not seek reelection

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two more House Democrats announced Tuesday they won't seek reelection in November, bringing the party's total retirements to 28 ahead of what is expected to be a difficult midterm election year. Reps. Jim Langevin of Rhode Island and Jerry McNerney of California both said in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wamwamfm.com

Commissioner Nathan Gabhart Seeking Reelection

Another candidate has announced their intention to run in the 2022 primary. Commissioner Nathan Gabhart has announced his intention to run for re-election as Daviess County Commissioner in District 2. Commissioner Gabhart says there are still several projects that he wants to ensure get completed. See the full announcement here…
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
#Secretary Of State#Boston#Democrat
WITF

Lebanon County state representative Frank Ryan will not seek reelection

(Lebanon) — State Rep. Frank Ryan, who represents part of Lebanon County and helped spread former President Donald Trump’s election-fraud lie, will not seek reelection. Ryan was one of the state House members who signed a letter in December 2020 that asked Congress to object to the 2020 certification of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes going to Joe Biden, despite no evidence that would call the result into question..
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
wtaq.com

State Majority Leader Steineke Not Seeking Reelection in 2022

KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – State Majority Leader Jim Steineke says he will not seek reelection to the state Assembly in the fall of 2022. State Rep. Steinke (R-Kaukauna) was first elected to represent the 5th Assembly district in November of 2010. In 2012, he was selected by his peers to serve as the assistant majority leader and in 2014 he was elected to serve as Assembly Majority Leader.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Hartselle Enquirer

Vest seeks reelection to county commission

Morgan County Commissioner Randy Vest has announced he will seek reelection to another term as county commissioner for District 2. Vest is currently serving his third term. County commissioners are elected countywide, and the Republican election is set for May 24. “My roots run deep in Morgan County. I was...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WIBC.com

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth Will Not Seek Reelection

STATEWIDE — One of your elected officials will not run for re-election. Republican Congressman Trey Hollingsworth believes he has spent too much time fighting Washington politics, and not enough time serving you. That’s just one of the reasons Hollingsworth gave in an editorial article in the Indianapolis Star.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Seattle Times

Washington state Sen. Reuven Carlyle will not seek reelection in 2022

OLYMPIA — Reuven Carlyle, a longtime Seattle legislator who has championed government transparency, digital privacy and key climate change legislation, including the new statewide carbon cap-and-invest law, announced Monday he won’t seek reelection this year. The announcement by Carlyle, a Democrat from Seattle’s 36th Legislative District — which...
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Democrats' leader in US Congress to run for reelection

The top Democrat in the US Congress said Tuesday she plans to run for a 19th term in office, announcing that she had determined to stay on to combat existential threats to democracy. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who turns 82 in March, had been expected to step down, with her party bracing for a possible heavy defeat in this year's midterm elections. Despite dire predictions of a Democratic wipeout in November, Pelosi is likely to win her liberal San Francisco district comfortably -- but she did not reveal whether she intended to keep her leadership role. "Our democracy is at risk because of the assault on the truth, the assault on the US Capitol and the state-by-state assault on voting rights," Pelosi said in a video announcement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

