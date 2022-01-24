ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Landing therapeutic genes safely in the human genome

By Harvard University
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany future gene and cell therapies to treat diseases like cancer, rare genetic and other conditions could be enhanced in their efficacy, persistence, and predictability by so-called "genomic safe harbors (GSHs)." These are landing sites in the human genome able to safely accommodate new therapeutic genes without causing other, unintended changes...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Scientists prove that deadly gene has jumped from a harmless organism to a nasty pathogen

University of South Australia scientists have made a surprising discovery in the origins of an antibiotic-resistant gene previously thought to have been confined to Adelaide. The gene, first detected in Adelaide in 2006, is carried by the nasty bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an organism responsible for thousands of deaths among immunocompromised, surgical and burns patients due to its resistance to last resort antibiotics.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases

The two most successful coronavirus vaccines developed in the U.S. – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – are both mRNA vaccines. The idea of using genetic material to produce an immune response has opened up a world of research and potential medical uses far out of reach of traditional vaccines. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington who has been studying genetic vaccines for more than 20 years. We spoke to her about the future of mRNA vaccines for The Conversation Weekly podcast. Below are excerpts from that conversation which have been edited for length and clarity....
CANCER
AFP

Copy or innovate? Study sheds light on chimp culture

Chimpanzees in one part of Guinea crack and eat nuts while others declined to do so even when offered tools, research published on Monday found, and the difference could shed light on their culture. "Having observed nut cracking by Bossou chimpanzees on many occasions, it was so interesting to watch the Nimba chimpanzees interact with the same materials without ever cracking a nut," Koops told AFP. The study, published Monday in the journal Nature Human Behaviour suggests that nut cracking may in fact be an outcome of cumulative culture, similar to that of humans.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Cell#Human Genome#Gene#Therapeutics#Genome Project#Harvard Medical School#Hms
Seeking Alpha

United Therapeutics' pig heart human recipient shows post-op improvement after 2 week

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) said the world's first recipient of a genetically-modified xenotransplanted organ, developed by the company, UHeart, reached a two-week milestone. Earlier in January, doctors at the University of Maryland Medical Center transplanted a genetically modified pig heart into patient David Bennett, a 57-year-old handyman from Maryland. The heart...
HEALTH
Phys.org

What makes cobalt essential to life?

Cobalt sits in the center of the corrin ring of vitamin B12 and the important cobalamins we derive from it. Perhaps surprisingly, only two of our enzymes bother to use these painfully constructed and meticulously channeled cofactors. Why do our cells go to such great lengths to get a little bit of the cobalt magic, and what catalytic properties might make it so special?
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Common Gout Drug Is Safe in Patients With Kidney Issues

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Allopurinol, a frequently used gout medication, does not appear to drive up the risk for dying among gout patients who also struggle with chronic kidney disease, new research shows. The finding is based on an analysis of two decades worth of British health records. And it may put to rest recent concerns regarding a well-known drug that both gout patients and kidney disease patients have used for decades to rein in harmfully high uric acid levels. ...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Modeling uniquely human gene regulatory function via targeted humanization of the mouse genome

The evolution of uniquely human traits likely entailed changes in developmental gene regulation. Human Accelerated Regions (HARs), which include transcriptional enhancers harboring a significant excess of human-specific sequence changes, are leading candidates for driving gene regulatory modifications in human development. However, insight into whether HARs alter the level, distribution, and timing of endogenous gene expression remains limited. We examined the role of the HAR HACNS1 (HAR2) in human evolution by interrogating its molecular functions in a genetically humanized mouse model. We find that HACNS1 maintains its human-specific enhancer activity in the mouse embryo and modifies expression of Gbx2, which encodes a transcription factor, during limb development. Using single-cell RNA-sequencing, we demonstrate that Gbx2 is upregulated in the limb chondrogenic mesenchyme of HACNS1 homozygous embryos, supporting that HACNS1 alters gene expression in cell types involved in skeletal patterning. Our findings illustrate that humanized mouse models provide mechanistic insight into how HARs modified gene expression in human evolution.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Tumors
The Independent

Scientists develop four-legged robot that hikes difficult terrain faster than average human

A new control technology has been developed by scientists for a four-legged robot that allowed it to achieve the “effortless” superhuman feat of hiking 120 vertical metres in the Alps in 31 minutes without any falls or missteps.The advance may lead to the development of new robots and other kinds of robotic technology that can be used in terrain too dangerous for humans, said the researchers, including those from ETH Zurich in Switzerland.The ANYmal quadrupedal robot successfully finished the hike – which consisted of steep sections on slippery ground, high steps and forest trails full of roots – four minutes...
ENGINEERING
Dartmouth

Digging Into Plant Genomes

Scientists know the full genome sequences of far fewer plants than other life-forms, according to a review paper that summarizes what is known about green plant genomes and how botanists can up the ante. The paper appears in a special feature of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences,...
WILDLIFE
The Guardian

Chemical pollution has passed safe limit for humanity, say scientists

The cocktail of chemical pollution that pervades the planet now threatens the stability of global ecosystems upon which humanity depends, scientists have said. Plastics are of particularly high concern, they said, along with 350,000 synthetic chemicals including pesticides, industrial compounds and antibiotics. Plastic pollution is now found from the summit of Mount Everest to the deepest oceans, and some toxic chemicals, such as PCBs, are long-lasting and widespread.
ENVIRONMENT
mendofever.com

Completed Redwood Genome Sequence Reveals Genes for Climate Adaptation and Offers Insights Into the Tree’s Basis for Survival

Save the Redwoods League, University of California, Davis, Johns Hopkins University, University of Connecticut and Northern Arizona University today announced new research that identifies the makeup of the coast redwood and giant sequoia genomes. The information helps scientists and conservationists better understand the genetic basis for these species’ ability to adapt to their changing environments. Through comparative analysis, the research also indicates that the coast redwood genome evolved from a single ancestral species.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

How scientists tested the supersonic dynamic characteristics of the Tianwen-1 Mars Entry Capsule

The Tianwen-1 Mars entry capsule successfully landed on the surface of Mars in southern Utopia planitia on May 14th, 2021 at 23:18 UTC. One of the biggest challenges it faced is that a typical blunt body such as the capsule suffers dynamic instability in during supersonic travel. Investigating the unstable Mach range of flight and confirming the design of the lander's aerodynamic shape and mass properties was key to achieve the Mars entry. In a research paper recently published in Space: Science & Technology, Haogong Wei from the Beijing Institute of Spacecraft System Engineering conducted a ballistic range test to capture the supersonic dynamic characteristics of Tianwen-1.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Genetic data sharing and artificial intelligence in the era of personalized medicine based on a cross"sectional analysis of the Saudi human genome program

The success of the Saudi Human Genome Program (SHGP), one of the top ten genomic programs worldwide, is highly dependent on the Saudi population embracing the concept of participating in genetic testing. However, genetic data sharing and artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics are critical public issues in medical care and scientific research. The present study was aimed to examine the awareness, knowledge, and attitude of the Saudi society towards the SHGP, the sharing and privacy of genetic data resulting from the SHGP, and the role of AI in genetic data analysis and regulations. Results of a questionnaire survey with 804 respondents revealed moderate awareness and attitude towards the SHGP and minimal knowledge regarding its benefits and applications. Respondents demonstrated a low level of knowledge regarding the privacy of genetic data. A generally positive attitude was found towards the outcomes of the SHGP and genetic data sharing for medical and scientific research. The highest level of knowledge was detected regarding AI use in genetic data analysis and privacy regulation. We recommend that the SHGP's regulators launch awareness campaigns and educational programs to increase and improve public awareness and knowledge regarding the SHGP's benefits and applications. Furthermore, we propose a strategy for genetic data sharing which will facilitate genetic data sharing between institutions and advance Personalized Medicine in genetic diseases' diagnosis and treatment.
SCIENCE
ophthalmologytimes.com

Nanoscope Therapeutics announces FDA clearance of IND for MCO-010 gene therapy in Stargardt patients

Nanoscope Therapeutics has received IND clearance from the FDA to begin a Phase 2 trial of its Multi-Characteristic Opsin ambient-light activatable optogenetic monotherapy to restore vision in Stargardt patients. Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc. announced today that it has received IND clearance from the FDA to begin a Phase 2 trial of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
scitechdaily.com

Immunological Markers for COVID-19 Reinfection Identified – Critical As Dangerous New Variants Emerge

Tracking new hotspots of SARS-CoV-2 will become more important as the virus evolves and becomes endemic. New variants may be more contagious than previous ones—and escape vaccines. Serum biomarkers, identified in rhesus macaques, can differentiate between primary infection and reinfection. A tool utilizing these biomarkers may help identify surges...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Vibrating atoms make robust qubits, physicists find

MIT physicists have discovered a new quantum bit, or "qubit," in the form of vibrating pairs of atoms known as fermions. They found that when pairs of fermions are chilled and trapped in an optical lattice, the particles can exist simultaneously in two states—a weird quantum phenomenon known as superposition. In this case, the atoms held a superposition of two vibrational states, in which the pair wobbled against each other while also swinging in sync, at the same time.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Sars-CoV-2 spike protein activates human endogenous retroviruses in blood cells

Transposable elements, or jumping genes, are now known to be responsible for many human diseases. Keeping them repressed by methylation, RNA binding, or the attentions of the innate immune system is a full-time jump for cells. Last week, we reviewed the activation of one particular kind of transposable element, the...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists link genes to a longer human lifespan

In a new study from UCL, researchers found a group of genes that play an essential role in building components of our cells can also impact human lifespan. The genes have previously been found to extend lifespan in small organisms, such as making fruit flies live 10% longer, but this is the first time scientists have demonstrated a link in people as well.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy