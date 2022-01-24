Green backyards help increase urban climate resilience

Urban Expansions and Master Plans Tackle the Housing and Climate Crises in New York. New York City is under the threat of several geographical and social crises, most notably the rising sea levels, floods, storm surges, as well as the need for affordable housing. While previous and current New York mayors have announced several action plans to tackle the housing and climate crisis of the city, none of them were able to tackle these issues on a big scale, particularly after the pandemic worsened the situation as many citizens found themselves without a job and unable to pay rent. As a response, world-renowned architects and academics have proposed new urban developments and master plans that provide long term solutions to these crises.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO