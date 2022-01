SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Future Forum, a consortium launched by Slack with founding partners Boston Consulting Group, MillerKnoll and MLT to help companies reimagine work in the new digital-first workplace, today released the latest findings from its global Pulse study, which shows that hybrid has become the dominant work model for knowledge workers around the world. The report reveals that the percentage of people working in hybrid arrangements has increased to 58% (from 46% in May 2021), as the share of workers who say their teams work exclusively either from home or from the office has declined sharply. Globally, more than two-thirds (68%) of those surveyed now say that their preferred work environment is hybrid—underscoring the urgent need for leaders to align on how they can embrace flexibility while ensuring an equitable experience for all members of their workforce.

