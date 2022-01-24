ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wounded Veterans at Red Sox Fantasy Camp

By John Barron
 2 days ago
at some point and time, they helped serve our country.

But for this week, they'll wear a different uniform, in hopes of fulfilling a dream.

"Yeah, This is pretty cool," said 36 year Army Veteran Matthew Titus.

For one week, fans got the chance to take part in the Red Sox Fantasy Camp.

Which for many here, is a lifelong dream.

Even those who had to watch those World Series, from overseas.

"I remember the 2004 World Series because I was over in Iraq," said Titus. That was the year that the Patriots won and the Red Sox won. I'm from Vermont New England. So, being a part of the Red Sox thing here is awesome."

Matthew Titus served our country for 36 years.

For him and many other veterans, it's hard to adjust to a life without the armed forces.

"I'm still adjusting to civilian world," said Titus." I call it civilian world. So, this is a nice break from that adjustment."

Thankfully, organizations like "SOAR", have found ways to help those Veterans.

"It's a life changing experience for our Vets that are struggling from PTSD, dramatic brain injuries, things of that nature."

For the past 4 years, Warrior SOAR has partnered with the Red Sox, to help bring some dreams to a reality.

While also covering the cost for their Veterans.

"Warrior SOAR pays 100 percent. Air fare, meals, hotel, the whole experience."

Hoping that every year these experiences will save Veteran's life.

"I've never had this kind of opportunity before. It's a child's dream, as an adult. So, here we go."

