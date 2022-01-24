ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilty verdicts in 2020 Lehigh Acres murder case

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
A jury took about one hour to find two men guilty for their roles in a 2020 road rage murder.

According to investigators, Ricky Ruiz shot the victim 16 times after chasing them through rush hour traffic in February 2020.

Prosecutors say Ruiz and his accomplice, Victor Colon Jr., then fled the Southwest Florida area. They were arrested in Hialeah by federal marshals.

Ruiz and Colon were charged and convicted of second degree murder and firing into an occupied vehicle.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 31.

