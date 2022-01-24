State Department orders diplomats' families to leave US embassy in Kyiv amid Russia tensions

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is warning that the situation in Ukraine could lead to cyberattacks here in the United States. Russia has been the source of several attacks previously, though it is often hard to know exactly who is responsible. “I think the Biden administration is trying to cover their bases,” said Jacquelyn Schneider of Stanford’s Hoover Institution. “They’re not really sure of the extent of the crisis, in cyberspace or beyond.” The tensions in Ukraine suddenly don’t feel quite as far away now that Homeland Security is warning that an escalation with Russia could...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO