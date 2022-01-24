Aidrivers and Ashok Leyland: combining expertise in the development of clean, greener autonomous vehicles

Long-Awaited Industry Milestone Enables Next-Generation Robotic Fleet to Navigate City Sidewalks More Safely and Efficiently. Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company announced the deployment of its next-generation delivery robots, becoming the first autonomous vehicle company to complete commercial deliveries at Level 4 autonomy. This milestone means Serve Robotics’ latest generation of robots are able to operate routinely without human intervention, and can rely on their onboard capabilities to ensure safe operation. This industry first is the result of nearly five years of work by the Serve Robotics team and represents a major step forward for the autonomous vehicle industry, significantly lowering the barriers for autonomous delivery at scale.

