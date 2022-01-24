ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aidrivers and Ashok Leyland: combining expertise in the development of clean, greener autonomous vehicles

Aidrivers, the global specialist in AI-enabled autonomous solutions across industrial mobility, and Ashok Leyland, a leading multinational automotive manufacturer, have set up an exciting new collaboration designed to invigorate and inspire the development of AI-enabled autonomous vehicles to meet industry’s needs for a sustainable future. The two companies...

automotiveworld.com

WTW partners with Thatcham Research to help insurers adapt to new vehicle technology challenge

WTW and Thatcham Research have announced a new partnership that combines their market-leading data and analytical capabilities to deliver a more comprehensive understanding of the impact of increasingly advanced vehicle technologies on claims risk. Vehicle technology is experiencing a seismic transformation, with even mass market family hatchbacks featuring Advanced Driver...
UPI News

LG Electronics to unveil autonomous vehicle next month

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean home appliance maker LG Electronics is diversifying its business portfolio by tapping into the autonomous vehicle industry. The conglomerate announced Monday that it would present its self-driving car, called the Omnipod, during a mobility fair in Seoul on Feb. 10. LG Electronics showed...
Seekingalpha.com

Daimler AG Is An Attractive Play On Electric Vehicles And Autonomous Driving

The new strategy will move the car manufacturer from an electric-first to electric-only strategy by 2025, while solely focusing on its car segment after the truck and bus division spin-off. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Never Invest Alone as a new contributor. It's easy to become a...
automotiveworld.com

The commercial vehicle sector is on its way to a greener future

Just a few years back, commercial vehicles (CVs) were seen as a safe bastion for diesel engines. Efficiency, durability and energy density requirements of the industry seemed to ensure that goods and people transported via trucks and buses would remain ICE-dominated for a long time. Today, with increased awareness of...
Engadget

Hitting the Books: What autonomous vehicles mean for tomorrow's workforce

In the face of daily pandemic-induced upheavals, the notion of "business as usual" can often seem a quaint and distant notion to today's workforce. But even before we all got stuck in never-ending Zoom meetings, the logistics and transportation sectors (like much of America's economy) were already subtly shifting in the face of continuing advances in robotics, machine learning and autonomous navigation technologies.
automotiveworld.com

Toyota earns most R&D patents among automakers in Intellectual Property Owners Association rankings for 8th consecutive year

The United States Patent and Trademark Office awarded Toyota more patents than any other automaker in 2021, according to an annual ranking by the Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO). Toyota’s engineers and scientists were granted a total of 2,753 patents in 2021 with many in battery research to support vehicle electrification plus other categories, including but not limited to automated driving systems, hardware, software, AI, materials and other mobility-related inventions. This is the eighth consecutive year that Toyota has been the highest ranked automaker in this study.
automotiveworld.com

Mercedes-Benz partners with Luminar to enhance pioneering work in next-generation automated driving systems

Today, Mercedes-Benz and Luminar Technologies, Inc., a leading global automotive technology company, announced a partnership to accelerate development of future automated driving technologies for passenger cars. A central component of this is the optimal access to new technologies and global competencies. The new partnership with Luminar underlines Mercedes-Benz’s policy of...
The Verge

Mercedes-Benz acquires stake in lidar maker Luminar, will use its sensors for future autonomous vehicles

Mercedes-Benz announced it will integrate Luminar’s lidar sensors into future production vehicles to enable autonomous driving capabilities. The German automaker is also taking an equity stake in the Orlando, Florida-based company, acquiring a total of 1.5 million shares. Based on Luminar’s share price of $13.45 at market close January 19th, Mercedes-Benz is purchasing approximately $20.2 million worth of shares, or less than 1 percent of the company.
Kilgore News Herald

Autonomous vehicle startup fund Wayve raises $200m

Autonomous vehicle startup fund Wayve has raised $200m (£147) for their new technology following reported backing from Microsoft and Virgin. The British firm plans to use the funds raised to launch their AV2.0 project, which uses cameras - as opposed to of LIDAR (light detection and ranging) - to map out a vehicle’s environment.
ngtnews.com

BYD and Nuro Manufacture All-Electric Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

BYD Co. Ltd. is partnering with Nuro to begin producing the company’s third-generation electric autonomous delivery vehicle. The announcement follows Nuro’s $600 million Series D funding round, which closed in Q4 2021 and was led by Tiger Global Management with participation from other investors. “BYD will leverage the...
automotiveworld.com

Wayve announces $200 million in funding to accelerate the development of AV2.0, the next wave of autonomous vehicles

Wayve, a London-based start-up reimagining autonomous mobility through embodied intelligence, announced today its $200 million Series B backed by a prominent group of global financial and strategic investors. This latest round of funding brings total equity raised to over $258 million since inception and reinforces Wayve’s position as a leader in autonomous driving, pioneering an artificial intelligence (AI) led approach to autonomous vehicles (AVs) on a global scale.
aithority.com

Serve Robotics Becomes First Autonomous Vehicle Company To Commercially Launch Level 4 Self-Driving Robots

Long-Awaited Industry Milestone Enables Next-Generation Robotic Fleet to Navigate City Sidewalks More Safely and Efficiently. Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company announced the deployment of its next-generation delivery robots, becoming the first autonomous vehicle company to complete commercial deliveries at Level 4 autonomy. This milestone means Serve Robotics’ latest generation of robots are able to operate routinely without human intervention, and can rely on their onboard capabilities to ensure safe operation. This industry first is the result of nearly five years of work by the Serve Robotics team and represents a major step forward for the autonomous vehicle industry, significantly lowering the barriers for autonomous delivery at scale.
freightwaves.com

Nuro unveils 3rd-gen autonomous delivery vehicle, expands partnership with Kroger

Nuro, the autonomous vehicle maker focused on transporting goods rather than passengers, on Wednesday revealed its third-generation, fully electric driverless vehicle, simply called Nuro. The Mountain View, California-based company also announced that it will roll out the vehicle in Houston as part of an expansion of its partnership with nationwide grocer Kroger, with plans to scale its autonomous delivery service to millions of Americans nationwide.
automotiveworld.com

Bentley secures UK production of first electric car – commits to £2.5 billion sustainability investment in a decade

Bentley’s first-ever Battery-Powered Electric Vehicle (BEV) will be developed and built in the UK with the company committing to investing £2.5 billion in sustainability over the next ten years. The announcement is a major boost for the UK economy and also helps secure Bentley’s first step into electrification at the production plant, where all Bentley models are built and 4,000 colleagues work.
automotiveworld.com

Mercedes-Benz partners with ProLogium to develop next-generation solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles

Mercedes-Benz and ProLogium, a leader in solid-state batteries, have signed a technology cooperation agreement to develop next-generation battery cells. The first Mercedes-Benz test vehicles equipped with solid-state batteries co-developed with ProLogium are expected to be introduced in the coming years. The companies also agreed on milestones that would enable integration of the solid-state battery technology into a range of passenger vehicles in the second half of the decade.
