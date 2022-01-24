ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, OH

Pledges trickle in as Aurora One Fund is at 91% of $67,000 goal

By Courtesy of Aurora One Fund
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 2 days ago

The Aurora One Fund has reached 91% of the $67,000 goal.

As of this week, 301 residents returned pledge cards out of more than 9,600 mailed to Aurora households. The business drive accounted for 14% of the funds received, so far, in the campaign.

The Aurora One Fund still needs less than $6,000 to reach the goal and to fully fund the grants the advisory board has pledged. The fund provides funding to 15 local organizations including the Aurora Memorial Library, Happy Days School, Children’s Advocacy, Town Hall II, Fuller Center (Neighbor to Neighbor), Local Emergency Assistance Fund (LEAF), Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and VOA Food Pantry. As a donor you are able to direct which organizations will receive the funds from your donation.

Incoming pledges and donations have slowed down the past several weeks and the beneficiaries of your generosity depend on the funds that are donated each year.

“The final push is on to meet the goals set by the advisory board,” Executive Director Gary Jancsurak said. “We’ve received donations from several new supporters but more than 100 past donors have yet to submit pledges for this year.”

If you need a pledge card, call the number below and a card will be mailed to you. Contributions can be mailed directly to P.O. Box 111, Aurora Ohio, 44202.

The One Fund is managed by a group of citizens that are all volunteers. There are no paid executive. The One Fund has less than a 4% administration cost that covers filing fees, postage and printing cost.

Any questions concerning the Aurora One Fund can be directed to the Jancsurak at 216-570-6274 or President John Schmader at 330-562-0248.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier:

Record-Courier

