Archive 81 review

To paraphrase 20th Century French theorist Roland Barthes, the moment we take a picture of something, it is already dead. Similarly, early cinema writer (and fellow Frenchman) Andre Bazin, thought that new technology evoked what he called the “mummy complex” — humankind’s urge to look to its past, to preserve these memories in amber, and to review them from a future moment. Fast-forwarding to the 21st century, with the proliferation of all manner of video and streaming technologies, it should come as no surprise to us that we’re perpetually nostalgic for these old, obsolete technologies, even if we didn’t experience them ourselves. Perhaps it’s because we’re looking for a moment when things were still real, when music was on vinyl, and when images were still captured on physical, fragile, magnetic tape.

