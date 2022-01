The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly interested in acquiring James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple sources. According to the latest reports, Harden will be moved to the Sixers in exchange for Ben Simmons. It’s a risky move for the Nets to trade him for Simmons, but if Philadelphia can pull it off, they’ll be well on their way to possibly winning an NBA title. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are clearly not a good fit for one other, as seen by their postseason performance last season. Bringing in someone like Harden next to Embiid would be nearly unstoppable.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO