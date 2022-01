Your recent article regarding “talks” to help Montclair businesses in the coronavirus surge does not touch the real issue with the problem. As a business owner and Montclair resident for over 40 years, I always struggled with the businesses-unfriendly attitude Montclair has. I believe the real issue for the local businesses, especially during the pandemic, is not finding workers, but rather the high rents, high property taxes and lack of parking.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO