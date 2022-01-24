ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon's former PM Saad Hariri bows out of political life

By BASSEM MROUE and ZEINA KARAM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced Monday he was leaving politics for now and would not run in upcoming parliamentary elections. The decision marks the first time in three decades the powerful Sunni family is out of politics, adding uncertainty in a country grappling with a financial...

Analysis-Lebanon slips further into Iran’s orbit as Hariri bows out

BEIRUT (Reuters) – A decision by Sunni Muslim leader Saad al-Hariri to step away from Lebanese politics opens the way for Shi’ite Hezbollah to extend its already deep sway over the country, rendering it ever more a bastion of Iranian influence on the Mediterranean. Three times prime minister,...
Lebanon’s Hariri withdraws from politics, leaving sectarian vacuum behind

Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Saad Hariri has pulled out of politics, ending a turbulent 17-year career and throwing the crisis-ridden country into further uncertainty. In a televised speech on Monday afternoon, Hariri — a three-time prime minister and the country’s most prominent Sunni politician — announced he was withdrawing from political life. He called on all members of his Future Movement party, which make up the country’s largest Sunni parliamentary bloc, to do the same.
World Bank blames Lebanon's rulers for economic meltdown

The World Bank accused Lebanon’s political class of orchestrating the country's economic collapse, warning in a report released Tuesday that the meltdown is a long-term threat to the small Mideast nation. The World Bank's Lebanon Economic Monitor showed the country's gross domestic product plummeted from close to $52 billion in 2019 to a projected $21.8 billion in 2021, marking a more than 58% contraction. That's the biggest contraction of the 193 countries listed by the publication.“Lebanon’s deliberate depression is orchestrated by the country’s elite” that has long controlled the country, said the report, titled, “The Great Denial.”The meltdown began...
Lebanon’s Hariri expected to announce election boycott, party members say

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s leading Sunni Muslim politician Saad al-Hariri is expected to announce on Monday he will not run in a May election that his movement may boycott, party members said, a potential political earthquake during a national financial collapse. Hariri has served as prime minister three...
Lebanon's Hariri Steps Away From Politics, Upending Election Landscape

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Sunni Muslim leader Saad al-Hariri https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/lebanons-hariris-turbulent-career-politics-2022-01-24 said on Monday he was stepping back from political life and would not run in the parliamentary election, turning Lebanon's sectarian politics on its head as the country grapples with a financial crisis. Hariri, three times prime minister, also called...
Lebanon’s PM to meet Kuwaiti foreign minister in Beirut

(Reuters) – Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati will meet Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on Saturday in Beirut, Mikati’s office said in a statement. In October, Kuwait, along with Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, expelled Lebanese diplomats and recalled their own envoys following a...
Lebanon’s PM denies meddling in judiciary over financial probe

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s prime minister said on Wednesday the government had not interfered with the judiciary’s work, after reports that he had put pressure on a judge seeking data from banks in an investigation into the conduct of the central bank governor. Prime Minister Najib Mikati...
Lebanon to receive Jordan electricity via Syria, deal signed

Lebanon signed deals on Wednesday to purchase electricity from Jordan via Syria to help the small Mediterranean country deal with its crippling energy crisis.The deals are expected to bring Lebanon up to 250 megawatts of electricity a day within two months, enough for about two hours of power a day. The electricity will be transmitted through Syria. The World Bank is expected to finance the deals, and negotiations are underway.Lebanon’s Energy Minister Walid Fayyad said he expects financing negotiations to conclude in two months. “After signing today, we are left with the financing through the World Bank, something I...
China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine

The international crisis created by Russia over NATO’s eastern expansion has brought Europe to its most critical moment since the dissolution of the state of Yugoslavia in the early 1980s. On the surface, the crisis appears to be artificial in that there is no obvious NATO threat to the Russians. But why have Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chosen this moment to send an ultimatum to NATO and its most powerful member, the United States? There are several, inter-related reasons. First, the Ukrainian presidency of Volodymyr Zelensky, elected in the spring of 2019, has been a big disappointment to...
Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
Photos: 5 Russian warships spotted near NATO ally

Five Russian ships, including a frigate, a cruiser, a destroyer, a cruiser and a pair of support vessels, were spotted operating near the coast of Norway, a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally, on Tuesday. Photos of the three vessels were taken by a Norwegian P-3C Orion turboprop anti-submarine and...
