Want a free dozen donuts from Krispy Kreme? Donate blood

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bobby Stilwell
 2 days ago

( WHNT ) — January is National Blood Donor Month, and Krispy Kreme has found a tasty way to help alleviate what the American Red Cross is calling “its worst blood shortage in over a decade.”

From Jan. 24-31, simply donate blood and bring proof of your donation to a participating Krispy Kreme location for a free dozen of the company’s famous original glazed donuts. That proof can be a donor band or sticker or a digital pass on your donor app — it just needs to show when you donated.

While Krispy Kreme is encouraging donations to the American Red Cross, the company said any blood donation to any organization will qualify for the promotion as long as it’s made between Jan. 24 and 31.

Visit the Krispy Kreme website and enter your ZIP code at the bottom of the page to see if your location is participating.

To see if you’re eligible to give blood with the American Red Cross, click here . To schedule your blood donation with the American Red Cross, click here .

The Blade

Cheap Eats: Bone Appétit at Three Dog Bakery

Cheap Eats isn’t just for humans, in our opinion. Why shouldn’t we seek the best $10-and-under deals for our furry friends, too?. So my Cheap Eats partner and producer Phillip Kaplan brought his dog, Aero, a 4-year-old Border Collie and Blue Heeler, to Three Dog Bakery to reward the handsome collie for always being a good boy.
TOLEDO, OH
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Pints, pups and pumps: Metazoa Brewing hosts its 1st Drag Bingo night

In front of a packed house, Jizzelle VonTrelle showed off her moves, cartwheeling down the aisle, during the first-ever Drag Bingo night at Metazoa Brewing Company in Indianapolis. The night served as the latest opportunity for pet owners to belly up for a pint while knowing a portion of Metazoa's proceeds are donated to animal charities. VonTrelle, who hosted the night, moved between tables packed with patrons and their pups while calling out bingo numbers and handing out prizes ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
