BCB plans to use the funds strategically to help increase its market penetration alongside enhancing its payment infrastructure across different regions. Europe’s foremost crypto payment service provider BCB recently announced raising $60 million in a Series A funding round. The company claims it to be the biggest funding round for any blockchain-based company in the UK. With the crypto ecosystem becoming larger with every passing month, these service providers become essential for providing the ultimate customer service. Before this, the company had organized a seed round in March 2019 to raise $1 million and another strategic funding round in March 2021 that helped raise $4.5 million. These funds were used to finance the company’s new initiatives.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO