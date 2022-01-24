Broadway Curve project: Cement poured for massive freeway project

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– For the first time since the Marshall Fire, evidence is surfacing that some residents are opting out of rebuilding. One homeowner whose home was destroyed has placed the property for sale.
The property is located on Mohawk Circle, on the edge of the Marshall Fire burn scar.
The posting on Zillow lists the lot for $350,000 and states no beds, no baths, no square feet. The posting also includes a picture of the home that once stood there and the lot now.
