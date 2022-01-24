ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadway Curve project: Cement poured for massive freeway project

fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a major concrete pour over...

www.fox10phoenix.com

escalontimes.com

Low-Carbon Cement Approved For Use In Caltrans Projects

Caltrans announced that it is approving the use of low-carbon cement to help reduce the carbon footprint of California’s transportation system. By advancing the use of Portland Limestone Cement (PLC), Caltrans’ road construction and maintenance projects can generate less carbon dioxide – the primary greenhouse gas contributing to global warming and climate change – with the same high performance standards at a slightly lower cost.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

West Oakland Residents Oppose Proposed Port Of Oakland Sand And Gravel Storage Site

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Port of Oakland’s Board of Commissioners will consider a proposed sand and gravel storage facility on their property at a meeting later this week, but the proposal is facing strong opposition from some West Oakland residents who say they are tired of having to live with the dirty air coming from the Port. A company called Eagle Rock Aggregates wants to put an open-air sand and gravel storage and distribution facility on 18 acres of Port property, just behind Berths 20, 21 and 22. The material would be shipped in from Canada and off-loaded using an overhead...
OAKLAND, CA
bartlesvilleradio.com

Low-Water Crossing, S-Curve Amid Projects in District 2

Work on private property along West 2200 Road and North 4000 Road in District 2 of Washington County is on the horizon. The Washington County Commissioners unanimously approved an agreement on Monday morning for the work to take place, as explained by Commissioner Mike Bouvier. Commissioner Bouvier says they will...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
103.3 WKFR

Massive 13 Mile Construction Project Planned From Schoolcraft To Three Rivers

There's about to be some major highway construction projects that are going to be taking place everywhere from Battle Creek to Schoolcraft and all the way down to Three Rivers. We recently heard of the giant 4-year project to update the roads on I-94 which will affect areas of Calhoun County from Helmer Road to "F" Drive North. That won't be the only thing slowing drivers down over the next few years as another project has been announced, this time it will be a massive 2 year project repairing a thirteen mile stretch of US 131 which will affect Schoolcraft all the way down to Three Rivers, starting in 2023.
THREE RIVERS, MI
PLANetizen

Feds Toss the Environmental Assessment for Portland Controversial Freeway Widening Project

Interstate 84 where it approaches Interstate 5 near the Rose Quarter in Portland, Oregon. | JPL Designs / Shutterstock. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will have to again review the environmental impacts of a proposed freeway widening project on Interstate 5 in the Rose Quarter near Downtown Portland, reports Jayati Ramakrishnan for The Oregonian.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire Burned Lot Listed For Sale

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– For the first time since the Marshall Fire, evidence is surfacing that some residents are opting out of rebuilding. One homeowner whose home was destroyed has placed the property for sale. (credit: Zillow) The property is located on Mohawk Circle, on the edge of the Marshall Fire burn scar. (credit: Zillow) The posting on Zillow lists the lot for $350,000 and states no beds, no baths, no square feet. The posting also includes a picture of the home that once stood there and the lot now. (credit: Zillow)
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS New York

Landmarks Preservation Commission OKs Designs For Delacorte Theater Makeover

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Makeover plans for the Delacorte Theater in Central Park are moving forward. The Landmarks Preservation Commission has approved the design. Work is expected to begin this fall. The new Delacorte will include improved accessibility for people with disabilities, along with added lighting and backstage improvements. The Delacorte Theater was built in 1962 and is the home of the Public Theater‘s free “Shakespeare in the Park” productions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
blooloop.com

project:syntropy screens project the future of city development

Project:syntropy, creator of technology and display solutions for dome cinemas and immersive attractions, has unveiled concept and test imagery of its latest major project in Shanghai, China. The Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Center (SUPEC) is found in the central city location of People’s Square. As a barrier-free museum, the...
CHINA
Hutch Post

Artist sought for park project

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the renovation of the J. Bernard White Park along 5th Avenue in progress, the Hutchinson Public Art and Design Council is searching for an artist to take on a public art project at the park. The park was named after J Bernard White, a WWI...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Phoenix Business Journal

Projects to Watch

From the construction of the $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing fab in north Phoenix to the redevelopment of Metrocenter, these 15 major projects will create thousands of jobs and change the landscape of the Valley. Click through to see the list.
PHOENIX, AZ

