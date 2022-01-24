Broadway Curve project: Cement poured for massive freeway project

There's about to be some major highway construction projects that are going to be taking place everywhere from Battle Creek to Schoolcraft and all the way down to Three Rivers. We recently heard of the giant 4-year project to update the roads on I-94 which will affect areas of Calhoun County from Helmer Road to "F" Drive North. That won't be the only thing slowing drivers down over the next few years as another project has been announced, this time it will be a massive 2 year project repairing a thirteen mile stretch of US 131 which will affect Schoolcraft all the way down to Three Rivers, starting in 2023.

THREE RIVERS, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO