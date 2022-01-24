ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Obesity and COVID-19: What can you do to mitigate risk?

By Emily Burris, Travis Teich
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jI2XB_0du97cEs00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the pandemic continues to dominate many aspects of our lives, people are looking for the best options to mitigate the risk factors that put them at risk of hospitalization or death from COVID.

While obesity is one of the greatest risk factors for a serious COVID infection, a recent study in JAMA found that “in patients with obesity, substantial weight loss achieved through metabolic surgery was associated with improved outcomes of COVID-19 infection.”

Dr. Emma Patterson, a bariatric surgeon from Oregon Weight Loss Surgery in Portland, joined AM Extra on Monday to explain.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Coronavirus
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Covid#Jama#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy