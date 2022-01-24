ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Comic Book Preview – Power Rangers Universe #2

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoom! Studios releases Power Rangers Universe #2 this Wednesday, and we have the official preview for you here…. Discover the truth behind the Phantom Ranger, the Morphin Masters, Power Rangers, and the Morphin Grid itself in the...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickeringmyth.com

DC Comics announces Death of the Justice League

DC Comics has announced that its greatest heroes are set to meet their end as writer Joshua Williamson (Batman) and artist Rafa Sandoval (The Flash) kick off the publisher’s next big event, Death of the Justice League, in the pages of Justice League #75 this April. “We’ve been building...
COMICS
Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: Batman: Ghost Stories

Which means the former billionaire must be a more thrifty Batman. The Dark Knight has to rethink not only how he fights crime on a tighter budget but how he wages his war on crime without his butler, Alfred. How he puts the pieces back together from the fallout of the Joker War, where the Joker commandeered all of Bruce Wayne's assets, weakened Batman and conquered Gotham City.
COMICS
GeekTyrant

See the White Tiger Dragonzord in Action in Preview for POWER RANGERS #15

This week is the release of Power Rangers #15 and it has some great moments in store. The preview features more of the White Tiger Dragonzord and it looks even cooler in this issue. It looks like there’s still a learning curve for this latest combination, but it has an Empyreal on the ropes. Can it deliver the finishing blow? Power Rangers is written by Ryan Parrott with art by Francesco Mortarino and Marco Renna, colors by Raúl Angulo and Sara Antonellini, and letters by Ed Dukeshire.
COMICS
GeekTyrant

THE ROCKETEER Is Back in a New Comic Book Series

I was introduced to The Rocketeer in director Joe Johnston’s 1991 adventure film. Then I learned that the film was based on a comic book that I became a fan of. I love The Rocketeer and I’m excited to announce that he will be getting a new comic series this April thanks to IDW Publishing, as part of a broader celebration of the character's 40th anniversary.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Power Rangers#Ranger#Power Rangers Universe#The Morphin Masters#The Morphin Grid#Masterforge
flickeringmyth.com

Marvel heroes and villains celebrate Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary with variant covers

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, and Marvel has announced that the entire Marvel Universe will join the celebrations with a series of Spider-Man variant covers across April’s ongoing titles. Check them out here…. Debuting throughout April, the SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVERS will adorn your...
COMICS
GeekTyrant

A T-Rex Attacks the Morphin Masters in Preview for POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #2

This week will be the launch of Power Rangers Universe #2 where we get to learn more about the origin of the Phantom Ranger as well as Morphin Masters. BOOM! Studios has released a preview for the issue and it’s not very exciting since the Morphin Masters are just trying to recover the Morphinaut and get out of there. Whendi does show up to help them as a T-Rex, but then she attacks them, so that’s not great. It looks like everything will be fine though. Right?
COMICS
bookriot.com

8 of the Best Young Adult Books Adapted Into Comics

Young adult graphic novels, memoirs, and comics have exploded in recent years, with more and more original content published by Big Five publishers. This is exciting on multiple levels — new content is always welcome, new talent is being showcased, and stories that might not have otherwise had a wide platform are now sought after. One thing that doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon is the adaptation of existing YA books. This is something that’s happened for a while, mainly with YA audience with huge built-in audiences (think Twilight, which was adapted into a manga, and The Mortal Instruments, which was adapted in a “graphic novel” series but the art is very reminiscent of manga), and it’s continued into recent years, even though there’s plenty of original graphic novels breaking into the market.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
wmfe.org

Reimagining comic book superheroes through an Afrofuturist lens

What if instead of the Silver Surfer, there was a comic book character named the Electric Slider? He’s one of a cast of characters created by the art collaborative Black Kirby which reimagines comic book superheroes through the lenses of Afrofuturism, social justice and hip-hop. ‘Afrofuturism in the Visual...
EATONVILLE, FL
GeekTyrant

Let's Talk About POWER RANGERS #15

Power Rangers #15 dropped today from Ryan Parrott, Francesco Mortarino, Marco Renna, Raúl Angulo, Sara Antonellini, and Ed Dukeshire. We are almost at the end of the Eltarian War arc and this issue has tons of action for fans to enjoy. I’m very curious as to where we’re going after this event. Where do you think we’ll go?
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5 Review – Return of The Mandalorian

Chris Connor reviews the fifth episode of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett…. After teasing the return of Din Djarin at the end of last week’s episode, The Book of Boba Fett acts as The Mandalorian Season 2.5 in an episode with the rather on the nose title of ‘Return of The Mandalorian’. We pick up Din’s journey not long after his confrontation with Moff Gideon and it appears he is back to his bounty hunting ways, as we encounter him in the midst of a job.
MOVIES
techraptor.net

Power Rangers Rangers United Review

Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid Rangers United is the third big box expansion for Renegade Game Studios acclaimed board game featuring the color-coded teenagers with attitude. In many ways, it pushes the game forward with brand new footsoldiers, monsters, villains and locations. It debuts two brand new Ranger teams from both the comics and the TV show, all building on the base game's foundation. But it also indicates a turning point for the game as a whole when it comes to power creep.
VIDEO GAMES
987thebull.com

Betty White Comes To Life in New Comic Book

Portland’s Own TidalWave Comics celebrates the life of Betty White by adding her life story to its “Tribute” comic book biography series, released now in time for the icon’s birthday which is January 17th. Written by Michael Frizell and Patrick McCray and illustrated by Ramon Salas and Todd Tenant, this 30-page comic book is available digitally and in print and can be found on multiple platforms such as Amazon. The book will be as a softback and a hardcover book.
PORTLAND, OR
cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 8 preview: ‘Drug Related’

Curious to learn a little bit more about Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 8? Well, at the start of this episode could be another investigation. The title for this particular episode is “Drug Related” — we like to think that the name alone here represents something. This isn’t a term that you would think of in relationship to anything other than a crime. Could this be how someone refers to the death of either Ramirez or Jabari? If that is the case, it’d probably be a good thing for Tariq St. Patrick in an effort to clear his name.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy