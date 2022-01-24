ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

Cicero-North Syracuse, Liverpool girls basketball earns league wins

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SshSi_0du976Gz00

CENTRAL NEW YORK – With January nearing a conclusion, the quest for the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool girls basketball teams was the same – find success and gear up for the bigger battles ahead.

Coming off a split of two games in the “Best of NYS” Tournament it hosted the previous weekend, the state Class AA no. 18-ranked Northstars faced Henninger last Tuesday and got another big performance from Alexa Kulakowski as it beat the Black Knights 63-46.

When these teams first met in December, Kulakowski erupted for 31 points, two more than the entire Henninger roster.

That didn’t happen here, but Kulakowski wasn’t too far off, either, again burning the Black Knights’ defense as she scored 27 points, helped by Kathleen Taru’s 13 points and Sydney Nesci’s nine points.

A 15-5 push through the second quarter put C-NS in control and it maintained that the rest of the way, despite Tayajah Scott leading Henninger with 17 points.

After beating Saratoga Springs 67-64 on Jan. 15, C-NS met up the next day with another Section II foe, Shenendehowa, and lost 62-54 to the state AA no. 10-ranked Plainsmen.

For most of the game, Shen was out in front, and it deftly turned away all of C-NS’s rallies. Still, Alita Carey-Santangelo put up 21 points, with Kulakowski earning 17 points as Nesci got eight points and Kathleen Taru, back in the lineup, earned six points.

After beating Henninger, the Northstars turned its attention to Friday’s game against West Genesee – whom Liverpool had beaten 64-52 earlier in the week, helped by another big performance from Naveah Wingate.

Leading most of the way, the Warriors built a 47-36 margin by the end of the third quarter, and nothing the Wildcats did on defense worked against Wingate, who poured in 30 points.

Just as important was the season-best 15 points from Julia Wike as Gianna Washington had eight points and Jakeira Stackhouse seven points. For WG, Mollie James earned 19 points and Erin DiPaola added 16 points.

Making it back-to-back wins last Thursday, Liverpool crushed Central Square 65-22 as all nine players that saw action got at least one field goal. Wingate had 16 points, with Washington adding 12 points, Janea Hamilton-Brown getting 10 points and Stackhouse earning nine points.

Now C-NS faced West Genesee, and the first half decided matters as the Northstars, strong on both ends, bolted out to a 34-13 halftime lead.

Though that margin decreased a bit, C-NS still defeated the Wildcats 63-51 as Kulakowski got 21 points, including three 3-pointers, while Carey-Santangelo and Brayden Schutltz had 13 points apiece and Nesci got eight points. Hannah Sparks led WG with 16 points.

With no time to rest, C-NS met state Class A no. 2-ranked Pittsford Mendon on Saturday and found itself in a classic that stretched to double overtime before the Northstars absorbed a 52-48 defeat.

Both teams struggled in the early going, and Kulakowski all but carried C-NS’s attack, netting 15 of her team’s 23 points in the first three quarters.

Then the pace picked up in the final period and the Northstars ate into Mendon’s lead. Finally, with less than a second left in regulation, Nesci hit a jump shot from the corner to tie it, 40-40, and force OT.

Nesci was clutch again when her 3-pointer in the waning seconds of the first extra period forced a second OT, but Mendon recovered to pull it out, overcoming Kulakowski’s 23 points and Nesci’s 13 points.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus boys, Westhill girls earn indoor track league titles

SYRACUSE – It proved to be a big Wednesday night for two area indoor track and field programs during the Onondaga High School League championships at SRC Arena. Marcellus, on the boys side, and Westhill, on the girls side, both were victorious in the OHSL Division I meet, in each instance fending off challenges from Cazenovia, who finished second.
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Boys basketball Northstars beat Henninger, fall to West Genesee

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Here was the big chance for the Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball team to remind everyone that it still harbored plenty of championship dreams. The Northstars paid a visit to Camillus last Friday night to face West Genesee, eager to avenge a Dec. 21 home defeat and knowing that the Wildcats had just suffered its first loss of the season to Liverpool.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

C-NS, Liverpool ice hockey both take league losses

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Cold weather and other factors led to a quiet mid-January period for the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool ice hockey teams. When games resumed last Monday at the Twin Rinks, the Northstars kept reigning sectional Division I champion Syracuse quiet for a while, but a mid-game surge led to a 4-1 loss to the Cougars.
LIVERPOOL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
New York City, NY
Cicero, NY
Education
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Cicero, NY
State
New York State
Cicero, NY
Sports
Liverpool, NY
Sports
City
Liverpool, NY
Cicero, NY
Basketball
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus girls basketball rises up, defeats Westhill 62-57

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Just when it seemed that the Westhill girls basketball team was gaining an edge among area OHSL Liberty division teams, Marcellus stepped to the forefront. When these two long-time rivals clashed last Wednesday night, the visiting Mustangs ignored the Warriors’ recent strong play and no. 13 state Class B ranking, prevailing […]
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

East Syracuse Minoa girls volleyball defeats CBA in four sets

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Each of the area’s high school girls volleyball teams continued to squeeze in matches while others in the schedule kept moving around. East Syracuse Minoa sported a 9-2 record going into last Wednesday’s match against Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, where in four closely-fought sets the Spartans fell to the Red Devils 25-22, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee boys bowlers get upset of Fayetteville-Manlius

ONONDAGA COUNTY – At 2-9 on the season, the West Genesee boys bowling team, at least in theory, had little reason to think it could keep up with 8-3 Fayetteville-Manlius in last Friday’s match. But the Wildcats’ familiarity with Solvay Recreation Alleys, combined with the Hornets’ struggles, led to a 2-1 victory and a major […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Teams#Highschool#The Black Knights#Warriors#Wg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Eagle Newspapers

Chittenango boys volleyball remains undefeated

CENTRAL NEW YORK – With each match, and each victory, the Chittenango boys volleyball team strove to keep itself perfect. The Bears’ fifth win in a row came last Tuesday night, against Westmoreland, where it was pushed in the second and third set, but still was able to sweep the Eagles 25-15, 25-20, 25-21.
CHITTENANGO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus boys indoor track fourth at Bob Grieve Invitational

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Just one more set of regular-season indoor track and field meets remained for area teams before heading into league and Section III championship events. Most of them were at SRC Arena for last Saturday’s Bob Grieve Memorial Invitational, where in the morning session Marcellus picked up 62 points to finish fourth in the boys division.
SPORTS
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia ice hockey drops duel with Baldwinsville

CENTRAL NEW YORK – On a frigid Saturday afternoon, the Cazenovia ice hockey team stepped into the late-season spotlight, hoping that all the work it had done to establish its status as a championship contender was not in vain. Here was the state Division I no. 7-ranked Lakers welcoming...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Chittenango girls basketball topples Cazenovia, 52-41

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Both a difficult schedule and gaps between games has disrupted the rhythm the Cazenovia girls basketball team wanted to establish this winter. However, the Lakers may have thought it was well clear of its Madison County neighbors from Chittenango – but that did not prove the case.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy