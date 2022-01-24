ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ulvaeus seeks source of ABBA magic with Apple radio show

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iaEY0_0du975OG00

ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus is launching a radio show on Apple Music, with hopes of figuring out why his songs like “Mamma Mia” and “Dancing Queen” have stayed stuck in the heads of so much of the world for so many decades.

The guitarist, singer and co-songwriter from the Swedish supergroup will host the “Björn from ABBA and Friends’ Radio Show” on Apple Music Hits starting Monday.

The limited series includes music and conversations with Ulvaeus' friends and collaborators, starting in the first episode with his fellow producer, songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers.

Ulvaeus and Rodgers talk about the secrets of hit-making and why ABBA's music has remained in the public consciousness.

“I have long wanted to ask some emotionally intelligent as well as intellectual people who know about ABBA about why they think our songs have lasted for such a long time — almost 40 years — because I don’t understand it myself,” the 76-year-old Ulvaeus said.

The show comes amid a major ABBA renaissance. Ulvaeus and bandmates Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, and Benny Andersson released their first new music together in four decades in November on the album “Voyager.” And in May, a series of holographic live shows are set to begin, created by the group and George Lucas’ special-effects company, Industrial Light & Magic.

Ulvaeus' other guests on the radio show include Catherine Johnson, the British playwright who wrote the stage play of “Mamma Mia!” and the screenplay for the subsequent film.

Johan Renck, the creative director of the forthcoming concerts, guests on another episode, all of which air at 3 p.m. Eastern this week and can be streamed thereafter.

Ulvaeus is the latest of many music stars to host a show on the service. Others include Elton John, The Weeknd, J Balvin and Shania Twain.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

A Few Last Words From Meat Loaf: In an Unpublished Interview, the Singer Reveals Secrets of ‘Bat Out of Hell’

In 2016, I went into a conference room in Beverly Hills to spend a couple hours talking with Meat Loaf, who had just finished recording what would be his final studio album, “Braver Than We Are.” The project found him dipping into nearly 50 years’ worth of Jim Steinman songs that he’d never gotten to or that had been newly revised, and he also brought in Ellen Foley and Karla DeVito for cameos to really make the project feel like old home week, as much he was adamantly opposed to trying to recreate the sound of his 1977 breakout, “Bat...
MUSIC
Variety

Hitmaker of the Month: With ‘Cold Heart,’ Australia’s Pnau Reach Career Peak Reimagining Elton John Classics

Australian electronic music purveyors Pnau are no strangers to hits in their native country. But the trio still remains lesser-known in the rest of the world — a fact which has started to change this winter, thanks to the now global smash “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” a re-working of several Elton John songs, which also features vocals from Dua Lipa. The remix hit No. 1 on radio in the U.K. and many other countries last year, and it just cracked the Top 10 in the United States earlier this month. “It’s a massive moment for us at this stage in our...
MUSIC
Variety

Damon Albarn Addresses Taylor Swift Comments at Concert Before Dedicating ‘Song 2’ to LA Times Reporter

Within 12 hours of becoming persona non grata among Taylor Swift fans around the world, Blur and Gorillaz singer Damon Albarn used his Los Angeles concert to further address his comments about the pop star. During the tail end of Albarn’s Walt Disney Concert Hall show on Jan. 24 — reportedly a 17-song tour de force that lasted 75 minutes — Albarn joked about Los Angeles Times pop music critic Mikael Wood, who interviewed him and asked about Swift, again suggesting that he was misrepresented in the article. According to a Spin review of the gig, Albarn said on stage that “before...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
George Lucas
Person
Benny Andersson
Person
Elton John
Person
Agnetha Fältskog
Person
Shania Twain
triad-city-beat.com

New radio show covers topics like minority businesses, Black Girl Magic

Yona Simons’ 2022 is off to a great start. The LA-native is starting her radio show, “Keeping it Real with Yona,” through the Black-owned, Greensboro-based radio station 105.1live. Simons attended East Carolina University from LA and graduated in 2018. She currently lives in Erwin, NC. The first...
GREENSBORO, NC
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Team Talks Season Four Music, Teases ‘Huge Songs, New Sounds’

Thanks to big syncs by the Weeknd, Motley Crue and yacht rock icon Christopher Cross, season four of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” raised the bar in more ways than just its viewership, which propelled the show to No. 1 on Netflix’s English series chart for the two weeks following its New Years Eve release. Extending the storylines introduced in the beloved 1980s film series “The Karate Kid” and featuring many of its original stars, the series continued to find effective musical tie-ins to drive the narratives around 50-somethings Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) as they pursue yet another All...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Metal Edge Magazine Returns as Website, Archive of Classic Hard Rock Interviews

Metal Edge, the colorful rock magazine whose monthly cover was collaged with photos of Bon Jovi, KISS, Skid Row, White Zombie and Dokken throughout the mid-’80s and ‘90s, is back. Initially published by Sterling, it shut in 2009 due to the waning popularity of both print and the mostly hair metal genre Metal Edge focused on. Metal Edge is now owned by Project M, the company behind other music and culture outlets including Revolver, Brooklyn Vegan, Goldmine, Inked and the Hard Times. At present, Metal Edge will be online only, and they’re kicking off with an exclusive feature on bassist Nikki Sixx...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Music Stars#Swedish#Rock And Roll Hall#Industrial Light Magic#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
Complex

Joe Rogan Says It’s ‘Very Strange’ to Call Someone Black Unless Person Is ’100% African From the Darkest Place’

Unfortunately, it’s time for another Joe Rogan-focused headline. During a recent podcast interview with oft-criticized conservative figure Jordan Peterson, as spotted by the nonprofit watchdog organization Media Matters, the UFC-commentating comedian made remarks about racial identity and skin tone that have since been called out as racist. The comments,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

523K+
Followers
130K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy