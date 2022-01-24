ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Garden club seeks support to continue community beautification

By Kate Hill
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04jXTc_0du973co00
The Cazenovia Garden Club, which has served the community since 1949, is currently seeking donations to sustain its many civic improvement projects. (Submitted)

CAZENOVIA — For over 70 years, the Cazenovia Garden Club (CGC) has been working — often behind the scenes — to beautify the community and bring together people with mutual interests in home gardens and civic improvement.

The non-profit organization is a member of both the VI District of the Federated Garden Clubs of New York State, Inc. and the Central Atlantic Region of National Garden Clubs, Inc.

Founded in 1949 and federated in 1960, the CGC aims to stimulate interest in horticulture, develop skills in the beautification of home and community, create an awareness of national and local conservation problems, inspire a desire to serve in these areas, and further the goals and objectives of the regional and national organizations to which it belongs.

Each year, the club contributes thousands of dollars and countless volunteer hours to the community by providing flowers, tending gardens, and planting trees throughout the village.

In preparation for the holiday season, the CGC provides lighted wreaths for the lampposts throughout the Historic Business District, decorates hayracks and window boxes, and coordinates with the village to hang garland on storefronts and the Village Fountain. It also donates Christmas gifts to CazCares and provides Christmas table centerpieces for the Cazenovia Village Apartments senior housing community room.

The club, which is a member of the Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce, provides and maintains plants at the Cazenovia Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps building, Carpenter’s Barn, the Gothic Cottage, Lakeland Park, the Post Office, and both village welcome signs on Route 20. It also provides and maintains annual plantings in hanging baskets on lampposts, in sidewalk planters, and in window boxes throughout the village.

Additionally, the organization funds an annual scholarship for a Cazenovia High School senior to study horticulture, donates pantry items at monthly meetings to CazCares, coordinates the spring cleanup and mowing of the NYS parking area at the south end of Cazenovia Lake, donates to the Cazenovia Tree Commission, and plants and maintains gardens at the Cazenovia Public Library, the Veterans Baseball Field, and the Village Fountain.

The club pays for all the plants, planters, hanging baskets, wreaths, garlands, and bows used in CGC projects.

“People assume that either the village or the town pays for all the plantings and everything else,” said CGC First Vice President Glenda Pugh, who will take over as president on April 1, 2022. “That’s because some other places do that; the towns pay for [everything] and the garden clubs maintain the flowers and work the flower beds.”

According to Pugh, the spring 2022 plantings alone are expected to cost the club $6,800.

Throughout the years, CGC initiatives have been funded by the club’s annual spring and holiday plant sales.

Recently, however, the club determined that it is no longer able to depend on its sales to sustain its projects.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club was forced to cancel its 2020 spring sale, as well as its 2020 and 2021 holiday sales.

“There were four sales scheduled, and we had to cancel three of them,” said CGC President Anne King. “So, we’ve only had one sale in the last two years to raise funds to buy plants.”

The club’s fundraising challenges are compounded by increasing costs from suppliers and competition from “big box” retailers, both of which have resulted in reduced profits from the annual sales.

“We used to have annuals and perennials at our spring sale because it was early spring and people were planting their yards,” said Pugh. “But the last spring sale we had was just perennials because people can go to Lowe’s or Home Depot and get the annuals much cheaper than what we could possibly [offer]. To purchase annuals from a local person and resell them, we’d just make nothing on them. When you have to eliminate part of your spring sale, that cuts down your [profits] too.”

This coming spring, the club is planning to hold a perennial-only sale at the end of May or the beginning of June.

Faced with limited funds but determined to continue its mission, the CGC is turning to the community for support.

The Cazenovia Garden Club Reserve Fund was established in April 2003 to receive gifts and bequests. The income from the fund is used to supplement club fundraising efforts to enhance the street and landscapes of the village and surrounding areas.

Tax-deductible donations can be mailed to the Cazenovia Garden Club, P.O. Box 54, Cazenovia, NY 13035. Donations will support the CGC’s community gardening projects.

According to King, the village has already stepped up to assist the club in multiple ways, like hanging and taking down baskets and garlands, moving heavy planters, and watering plants.

“[Years ago,] every garden club member would drive around with about 15 gallons of water in the trunks of their cars because when we planted the tubs and baskets and things like that, the members watered everything,” King recalled. “. . . [Now,] the village crew spends hours and hours during the year to help us. . .”

According to CGC member Pauline Ireland, the village took over the watering responsibilities around three or four years ago.

King also extended the club’s gratitude to a couple of town employees who helped hang garlands this past holiday season.

In addition to seeking donations, the garden club is also welcoming new members.

Active members are expected to attend regular monthly meetings, which are held on the first Tuesday of the month and typically include guest speakers. Working members are required to work a minimum of eight hours per year on CGC projects. All membership dues go towards covering the club’s operating expenses.

To learn more about the Cazenovia Garden Club, visit cazenoviagardenclub.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Diner employee organizes GoFundMe after burglary

EASTWOOD – The morning after Mother’s Cupboard was broken into, one of its employees decided to lend some help by taking to a popular crowdfunding platform. Ryan Poley-Baier, a part-time server at the diner, thought to start a GoFundMe page titled “Help Mother’s Cupboard stay open and safe” after learning of last week’s damage to […]
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cazenovia, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Bowman Road solar faces opposition

TOWN OF MANLIUS – Residents of the neighborhoods surrounding the proposed Bowman Road solar array made their voices clear Monday night that they feel the project would negatively impact their views and their property values. The project would sit on the town of Manlius’ capped landfill. To the south,...
MANLIUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Liverpool Public Library rolls out email newsletters

LIVERPOOL — If you’re a cardholder with the Liverpool Public Library, you’re likely to start receiving email newsletters filled with information to help you get the most out of our library. These emails will contain information about when our Program Guide is published, as well as details about upcoming programs, events, new materials and services.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Ann Ferro: Changing my perspective

Our living room isn’t very big. My architect spouse would call it intimate, which, translated, means small, but I love it. It’s warm and comfortable, a room where we’ve been able to mesh the pieces of furniture that we’ve collected, refinished and repaired over the years and hung pictures we like. My favorite spot, the place where I read, is at the far end of the love seat, next to the narrow table with the cracked wooden top where the light shed from the lamp is just right. How many books, adventures, mysteries and histories have I consumed while I sat there?
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Gardening#Christmas Gifts#Flower Garden#Senior Housing#The Cazenovia Garden Club#Cgc#Cazcares#The Post Office#Cazenovia High School
Eagle Newspapers

Anti-Racism Coalition organizes ‘healthful and hopeful’ community book group

CAZENOVIA — In celebration of Black History Month, the Anti-Racism Coalition of Cazenovia (ARC-C) is inviting interested community members to join in a series of “healthful and hopeful” conversations focused on the book “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, as well as a young adult version of the book co-written by Jason Reynolds.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Manlius veteran gets centenarian celebration

TOWN OF MANLIUS – In recognition of the life and accomplishments of 100-year-old World War II veteran Wallace Roher, Honor Flight Syracuse held a drive-by birthday celebration at his Manlius residence Jan. 10. During the ceremony, local firefighters sounded their horns, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7872 presented a three-rifle salute, and Cazenovia American Legion […]
MANLIUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Anna Buso Salway celebrates 100 years

SKANEATELES — On Jan. 17, the congregation at Holy Trinity Lutherna Church celebrated the 100th birthday of a member of the church. Anna Buso Salway, was honored at the oldest and according to many the dearest member of the churc on her birthday. Salway has lived much of her...
SKANEATELES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Eagle Newspapers

People join in to help others

SKANEATELES — A silver lining of COVID-19 is this:. It shines a light on what matters.For two years, the Skaneateles Rotary Club canceled its Holiday Gift Basket Fundraiser due to concerns about spreading the virus. There would be no holiday music, no gathering, no turkey to carve. And the...
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Local DAR chapter lends a helping hand

The Owasco Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, which is comprised of members hailing from Skaneateles, Baldwinsville, Camillus, Weedsport, Auburn and communities south and west of Auburn, recently lent a helping hand to the Canastota First Baptist Church. The church has a robust steeple thanks to...
AUBURN, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Robinson Award applications being accepted

SKANEATELES — The Skaneateles Festival is now accepting applications for the 21st annual Robinson Award, a $2,000 prize designed to recognize an outstanding young musician for success in music performance, citizenship, and contributions to the community. In 2002 the Skaneateles Festival created the Robinson Award, an annual scholarship prize,...
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Liverpool cake shop burglarized

LIVERPOOL — The intruder or intruders who burglarized the Sugar Blossom Cake Shop cannot be pleased with their take. “They tore out the cash drawer, but that only had a few coins in it,” said co-owner Kaleigh Ligoci. Various foodstuffs were also stolen from the bakery located at...
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Banff Film Festival is Feb. 9 at North Syracuse Junior HS

NORTH SYRACUSE — Central New York cinephiles rejoice: Banff is back. The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour, a midwinter fundraiser for the CanTeen, returns Feb. 9 at North Syracuse Junior High School. The annual film festival, which first launched in Canada in 1976, features short films about sports, the environment and mountain culture. Each year, about 300 films vie for awards and for a spot on the tour, which travels across Canada, the U.S. and nearly 20 other countries.
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy