ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

Boys basketball Northstars beat Henninger, fall to West Genesee

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Here was the big chance for the Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball team to remind everyone that it still harbored plenty of championship dreams.

The Northstars paid a visit to Camillus last Friday night to face West Genesee, eager to avenge a Dec. 21 home defeat and knowing that the Wildcats had just suffered its first loss of the season to Liverpool.

What happened, instead, was that C-NS fell victim to a terrific first half by the Wildcats, and never could fully recover from it as it lost by a score of 67-49.

All through the early stages, the Northstars struggled to produce baskets in the face of WG’s intense pressure, and it continued until C-NS found itself trailing 33-17 at the break.

Only in the third quarter did things start to turn around, but even when the Northstars did start to convert, the Wildcats always had an answer.

Luke Paragon and Andrew Benedict had 12 points apiece, but no other C-NS player had more than five points. On the other end, the Wildcats’ Christian Cain had 21 points, with Christian Amica adding 11 points.

Prior to this, C-NS hosting Henninger last Tuesday and, welcoming Paragon back to the lineup, immediately jumped up its level of play on both ends while beating the Black Knights 74-60.

Paragon had missed most of the previous month, but he helped the Northstars overcome an early deficit by spearheading a 23-8 push through the second quarter.

Up 39-28 at the break, C-NS protected that lead the rest of the way with a balanced attack as Paragon, with 19 points, was one of five players to score in double figures.

Benedict, who had 41 points against Corcoran Jan. 14, got 15 points on this night, with Robbie Siechen getting 14 points, Reece Congel earning 12 points and Michael Gallo adding 10 points as Henninger’s Ja’Quair Lewis led all individuals with 27 points.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus boys, Westhill girls earn indoor track league titles

SYRACUSE – It proved to be a big Wednesday night for two area indoor track and field programs during the Onondaga High School League championships at SRC Arena. Marcellus, on the boys side, and Westhill, on the girls side, both were victorious in the OHSL Division I meet, in each instance fending off challenges from Cazenovia, who finished second.
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus girls basketball rises up, defeats Westhill 62-57

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Just when it seemed that the Westhill girls basketball team was gaining an edge among area OHSL Liberty division teams, Marcellus stepped to the forefront. When these two long-time rivals clashed last Wednesday night, the visiting Mustangs ignored the Warriors’ recent strong play and no. 13 state Class B ranking, prevailing […]
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee boys bowlers get upset of Fayetteville-Manlius

ONONDAGA COUNTY – At 2-9 on the season, the West Genesee boys bowling team, at least in theory, had little reason to think it could keep up with 8-3 Fayetteville-Manlius in last Friday’s match. But the Wildcats’ familiarity with Solvay Recreation Alleys, combined with the Hornets’ struggles, led to a 2-1 victory and a major […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camillus, NY
Cicero, NY
Education
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Cicero, NY
Cicero, NY
Sports
Camillus, NY
Sports
Liverpool, NY
Sports
City
Liverpool, NY
Liverpool, NY
Education
Cicero, NY
Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Highschool#Wildcats#Wg#Christian Amica#Paragon#Black Knights#Corcoran
Eagle Newspapers

East Syracuse Minoa girls volleyball defeats CBA in four sets

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Each of the area’s high school girls volleyball teams continued to squeeze in matches while others in the schedule kept moving around. East Syracuse Minoa sported a 9-2 record going into last Wednesday’s match against Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, where in four closely-fought sets the Spartans fell to the Red Devils 25-22, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

C-NS, Liverpool ice hockey both take league losses

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Cold weather and other factors led to a quiet mid-January period for the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool ice hockey teams. When games resumed last Monday at the Twin Rinks, the Northstars kept reigning sectional Division I champion Syracuse quiet for a while, but a mid-game surge led to a 4-1 loss to the Cougars.
LIVERPOOL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Eagle Newspapers

Chittenango boys volleyball remains undefeated

CENTRAL NEW YORK – With each match, and each victory, the Chittenango boys volleyball team strove to keep itself perfect. The Bears’ fifth win in a row came last Tuesday night, against Westmoreland, where it was pushed in the second and third set, but still was able to sweep the Eagles 25-15, 25-20, 25-21.
CHITTENANGO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus boys indoor track fourth at Bob Grieve Invitational

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Just one more set of regular-season indoor track and field meets remained for area teams before heading into league and Section III championship events. Most of them were at SRC Arena for last Saturday’s Bob Grieve Memorial Invitational, where in the morning session Marcellus picked up 62 points to finish fourth in the boys division.
SPORTS
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia ice hockey drops duel with Baldwinsville

CENTRAL NEW YORK – On a frigid Saturday afternoon, the Cazenovia ice hockey team stepped into the late-season spotlight, hoping that all the work it had done to establish its status as a championship contender was not in vain. Here was the state Division I no. 7-ranked Lakers welcoming...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Chittenango girls basketball topples Cazenovia, 52-41

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Both a difficult schedule and gaps between games has disrupted the rhythm the Cazenovia girls basketball team wanted to establish this winter. However, the Lakers may have thought it was well clear of its Madison County neighbors from Chittenango – but that did not prove the case.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy