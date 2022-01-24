ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dover, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Dover on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#10. Pizzadili

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 2089 S Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901
#9. Meryem's Four Seasons Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2467 S State St, Dover, DE 19901-6304
#8. Jerry Longo's Meatballs & Martinis

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1131 N Dupont Hwy 1st Floor Colonnade, Dover, DE 19901-2008
#7. Pats Select Pizza l Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1224 Forrest Ave, Dover, DE 19904-3311
#6. Betsy Ross Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 1294 Forrest Ave, Dover, DE 19904-3311
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 263 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901
#4. Frankie's at Dover Downs

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (205 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-2008
#3. Roma Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3 President Dr, Dover, DE 19901-5269
#2. Piazza Mia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (197 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 492 South Red Haven Lane, Dover, DE 19901-6446
#1. Vincenzo's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1035 Forrest Ave, Dover, DE 19904-3382
- Read more on Tripadvisor

