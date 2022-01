Yesterday at approximately 1:30 pm the Anniston Police Department was dispatched to a business in the 700 block of Noble Street regarding a gunshot victim. Upon arrival officers located two gunshot victims, one a 51 year old white female and the second, a 55 year old male. Medical personnel were immediately requested to respond to the scene. It was learned that the male was deceased, and the female was still breathing. Medical staff requested that a life flight be brought to the area of the scene to transport the female to the hospital.

