Associations between family functioning during early to mid-childhood and weight status in childhood and adolescence: findings from a Quebec birth cohort

Borderline personality disorder (BPD) and antisocial personality disorder (ASPD) are the two most frequently diagnosed and researched DSM-5 personality disorders, and both are characterized by high levels of trait neuroticism. Fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH), an enzyme of the endocannabinoid system (ECS), has been linked to regulation of mood through modulation of anandamide, an endocannabinoid. We hypothesized that prefrontal cortex (PFC) FAAH binding would relate to trait neuroticism in personality disorders. Thirty-one individuals with personality disorders (20 with BPD and 11 with ASPD) completed the investigation. All participants completed the revised NEO Personality Inventory, which yields standardized scores (e.g., T scores) for the traits of neuroticism, openness, conscientiousness, agreeableness, and extraversion. All participants were medication free and were not utilizing illicit substances as determined by drug urinalysis. Additionally, none of the participants had a comorbid major depressive episode, bipolar disorder, psychotic disorder, or substance use disorder. Each participant underwent one [11C]CURB PET scan. Consistent with our hypothesis, neuroticism was positively correlated with PFC FAAH binding (r"‰="‰0.42, p"‰="‰0.021), controlling for genotype. Neuroticism was also positively correlated with dorsal putamen FAAH binding (r"‰="‰0.53, p"‰="‰0.0024), controlling for genotype. Elevated brain FAAH is an endophenotype for high neuroticism in BPD and ASPD. Novel pharmacological therapeutics that inhibit FAAH could emerge as potential new treatments for BPD and ASPD with high neuroticism.
Comments / 0