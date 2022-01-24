ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Associations between family functioning during early to mid-childhood and weight status in childhood and adolescence: findings from a Quebec birth cohort

By Andraea Van Hulst
Nature.com
 3 days ago

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Impaired family functioning has been associated with obesity in children and adolescents, but few longitudinal studies exist. We examined whether family functioning from early to mid-childhood is associated with overweight and obesity in later childhood and adolescence. Methods. We examined data from...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Author Correction: Association of maternal central adiposity measured by ultrasound in early mid pregnancy with infant birth size

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-76741-8, published online 12 November 2020. The Supplementary Tables file published with this Article contained an error in Table S6. "Impact of pre-pregnancy and pregnancy factors on infant birthweight" where the Î² and CI values for the Variable 'Maternal country of birth outside EU' were incorrect. The correct and incorrect values appear below.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Wyoming News

3 Factors Helped Teens Stay Mentally Healthy During Pandemic

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Support from family and friends, along with exercise and sufficient sleep, have helped protect teens' mental health during the pandemic, new research shows. The study also found that teen girls have been more likely than boys to suffer mental distress during the pandemic. For the study, researchers analyzed data gathered from more than 3,000 participants, aged 11 to 14, in the Adolescent Brain...
KIDS
Nature.com

The association between steps per day and blood pressure in children

Lower levels of physical activity are associated with an increased overall cardiometabolic risk, as well as the risk or being overweight. It is difficult to determine the optimal level of physical activity that protects the needs of children and young people. Studies on the required number of steps, as well as approximating the daily volume of physical activity, are gaining increasing credibility in research and practice. Researchers propose a "rule" of"‰â‰¥"‰11,500 steps per day, for children and teenagers of both sexes. The aim of the study was to assess whether 11,500 steps a day is sufficient to maintain normal blood pressure among children and adolescents. 1002 children and adolescents aged 4"“15 were included in the study. To assess physical activity, measured in the number of steps per day, the Actigraph accelerometer wGT3X-BT was used. The normal number of steps was defined as greater than or equal to 11,500 steps per day for children and teenagers, for both girls and boys. In the entire study group, a significantly lower risk of hypertension was observed when the number of steps was normal (OR is 0.45 and the upper confidence limit for OR is 0.71). The study confirmed the beneficial protective role of physical activity against hypertension in older children and adolescents. However, it should be emphasized that no such relationship has been demonstrated in the case of preschool children. The presented norms of the number of steps should be promoted to the wider community to make prevention of cardiovascular diseases even more effective.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Management#Childhood Obesity#Children And Youth#Adolescence#Fam#Qlscd#Covariate
Nature.com

The relationship between behavioural and mood responses to monetary rewards in a sample of students with and without reported pain

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 30 (2022) Cite this article. Pain impairs reward processing, and people suffering from physical pain are at high risk of having a persistently low mood. Although individuals with chronic pain have reported reduced reward responsiveness and impaired mood, it is not clear if reward responsiveness and mood are impaired in samples with sub-clinical pain scores otherwise healthy. Investigating a sub-clinical group is essential to disentangle the influence of medication on the behavioural effect of reward on mood and performance. Here, we aimed to examine the effects of reward on mood and performance in a sample of university students divided into a control group without clinically significant pain symptoms (N"‰="‰40) and the sub-clinical group with significant pain symptoms (N"‰="‰39). We used the Fribourg reward task and the pain sub-scale of the Symptom Checklist (SCL-27-plus) to assess the physical symptoms of pain. A significant positive correlation was found between average mood ratings and average monetary reward in the control group (r38"‰="‰0.42, p"‰="‰0.008) and not significant in the sub-clinical group (r37"‰="‰0.12, p"‰="‰0.46). The results might yield first insights into the relationship between pain and reward in sub-clinical populations without the confound of medication.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Higher trait neuroticism is associated with greater fatty acid amide hydrolase binding in borderline and antisocial personality disorders

Borderline personality disorder (BPD) and antisocial personality disorder (ASPD) are the two most frequently diagnosed and researched DSM-5 personality disorders, and both are characterized by high levels of trait neuroticism. Fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH), an enzyme of the endocannabinoid system (ECS), has been linked to regulation of mood through modulation of anandamide, an endocannabinoid. We hypothesized that prefrontal cortex (PFC) FAAH binding would relate to trait neuroticism in personality disorders. Thirty-one individuals with personality disorders (20 with BPD and 11 with ASPD) completed the investigation. All participants completed the revised NEO Personality Inventory, which yields standardized scores (e.g., T scores) for the traits of neuroticism, openness, conscientiousness, agreeableness, and extraversion. All participants were medication free and were not utilizing illicit substances as determined by drug urinalysis. Additionally, none of the participants had a comorbid major depressive episode, bipolar disorder, psychotic disorder, or substance use disorder. Each participant underwent one [11C]CURB PET scan. Consistent with our hypothesis, neuroticism was positively correlated with PFC FAAH binding (r"‰="‰0.42, p"‰="‰0.021), controlling for genotype. Neuroticism was also positively correlated with dorsal putamen FAAH binding (r"‰="‰0.53, p"‰="‰0.0024), controlling for genotype. Elevated brain FAAH is an endophenotype for high neuroticism in BPD and ASPD. Novel pharmacological therapeutics that inhibit FAAH could emerge as potential new treatments for BPD and ASPD with high neuroticism.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The impact of pulmonary function tests on early postoperative complications in open lung resection surgery: an observational cohort study

We investigated whether pulmonary function tests (PFTs) can predict pulmonary complications and if they are, to find new cutoff values in current open lung resection surgery. In this observational study, patients underwent open lung resection surgery at a tertiary hospital were analyzed (n"‰="‰1544). Various PFTs were tested by area under the receiver-operating characteristic curve (AUCROC) to predict pulmonary complications until 30Â days postoperatively. In results, PFTs were generally not effective to predict pulmonary complications (AUCROC: 0.58"“0.66). Therefore, we could not determine new cutoff values, and used previously reported cutoffs for post-hoc analysis [predicted postoperative forced expiratory volume in one second (ppoFEV1)"‰<"‰40%, predicted postoperative diffusing capacity for carbon monoxide (ppoDLCO)"‰<"‰40%]. In multivariable analysis, old age, male sex, current smoker, intraoperative transfusion and use of inotropes were independent risk factors for pulmonary complications (model 1: AUCROC 0.737). Addition of ppoFEV1 or ppoDLCO"‰<"‰40% to model 1 did not significantly increase predictive capability (model 2: AUCROC 0.751, P"‰="‰0.065). In propensity score-matched subgroups, patients with ppoFEV1 or ppoDLCO"‰<"‰40% showed higher rates of pulmonary complications [13% (21/160) vs. 24% (38/160), P"‰="‰0.014], but no difference in in-hospital mortality [3% (8/241) vs. 6% (14/241), P"‰="‰0.210] or mean survival duration [61 (95% CI 57"“66) vs. 65 (95% CI 60"“70) months, P"‰="‰0.830] compared to patients with both"‰>"‰40%. In conclusion, PFTs themselves were not effective predictors of pulmonary complications. Decision to proceed with surgical resection of lung cancer should be made on an individual basis considering other risk factors and the patient's goals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
geneticliteracyproject.org

‘Foundations of lifelong health’ are built in early childhood — and racial inequality plays a huge part

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. The scientific evidence is crystal clear: Early experiences literally shape the architecture of the developing brain…. But here’s something that’s...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The endometrial carcinoma market

Endometrial carcinoma develops in the innermost lining of the uterus. It is the most commonly diagnosed gynaecological cancer in developed countries. The majority of diagnosed cases are early-stage cancer (stage I–II) with disease confined to the uterus; early-stage disease is treated surgically with curative intent. The treatment of advanced disease (stage III–IV), either newly diagnosed or recurrent, depends predominantly on histopathology, staging, grading and molecular markers of the tumour.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Reply to: The Living Planet Index does not measure abundance

Replying to M. Puurtinen et al. Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03708-8 (2022) Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access...
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Young Women at Higher Risk for Stroke Than Male Peers: Study

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Strokes aren't common among young people, but when they do happen, they strike more often in women than men, a new review finds. Of the nearly 800,000 Americans who suffer a stroke each year, 10% to 15% are adults age 45 or younger, according to the American Heart Association. The new research suggests that young women may face a particular risk: Those age...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Screaming into the void? Us too. Coping tips for stressed-out families in the COVID-19 pandemic

Talk to any parent during these dark winter days and you’re likely to hear a mix of fear, anger, exhaustion and defeat. These are tough months when many politicians have moved to a living-with-the-virus model despite millions of our youngest citizens being ineligible for vaccines. There seem to be endless immediate stressors of unpredictable child care, school closures and isolation requirements. What can you do when there are truly no good choices? Here, we offer coping tips to help push back on parenting-during-the-pandemic despair. As psychologists (and parents), we’ve focused on understanding families’ experiences since the onset of the pandemic....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Nature.com

Approaching the diagnosis of thyroid disorders in preterm infants

Children born prematurely display a unique and dynamic pattern of thyroid hormone concentrations that varies after birth depending on gestational and chronological age and other postnatal variables. Not only hypothalamic"“pituitary"“thyroid (HPT) axis immaturity but also withdrawal of maternal"“placental thyroxine (T4) transfer after birth, morbidities, medication, iodine exposure, low weight, the persistence of foetal metabolism of deiodinases and a smaller thyroid gland affect thyroid hormone physiology. Premature infants exhibit lower T4 concentrations when compared with foetuses at the same gestational age,1 usually called "hypothyroxinaemia of prematurity". Additionally, reductions in T4 are even more pronounced in very low birth weight newborns when critically ill, reaching a nadir at the end of the first week of life and then gradually rising from this time onwards until overlapping levels seen in term infants.2 Furthermore, thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) concentrations at birth are lower in this population than those observed in term infants, and in some cases present a late rise which is not seen in term babies.3 This condition, entitled "hyperthyrotropinaemia", i.e. mild elevation of TSH with normal T4 concentrations, is frequently characterised by having a normal thyroid gland anatomy and by being transient.4.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

A longitudinal study of the association between visual impairment and income change using a national health screening cohort

We evaluated the influence of visual impairment (VI) on income change using the longitudinal database of a Korean National Health Insurance Service cohort. A total of 5292 participants"‰â‰¥"‰40Â years old and registered as visually impaired persons were selected at a 1:4 ratio with 45,081 non-VI participants matched for age, sex, and income level. The income level of both the VI and non-VI groups increased over time. In the VI group, the income levels 3, 4 and 5Â years were higher than the initial value, while the income levels from 1 through 5Â years were increased each year in the non-VI group. The rate of change in income between time and VI were significant. In the subgroup analysis considering age, sex, and severity of VI, the rate of change in income were significant in"‰<"‰65Â years old subgroups. Regarding the severity of VI, a significant interaction was found for the mild-to-moderate VI subgroup. Although both the VI and non-VI groups showed increased income levels over 5Â years, the degree of income increase in the VI group was relatively lower than that in the non-VI group. This finding was prominent in the middle-age subgroup. These results strongly suggested that VI induced an income inequality.
HEALTH
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

How Many Steps to Walk Away From Diabetes?

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When older people cut back on physical activity, their risk of type 2 diabetes rises. But walking regularly can help, a new study suggests. The more steps you take -- and the more intensely you walk -- the lower your odds for type 2 diabetes, researchers found. To assess the link between walking and diabetes risk, they enrolled more than 4,800 women, 65...
