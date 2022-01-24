NBA Buzz: Trades, Harrell, Warriors, LaVine, Lakers, Grant, Millsap, Embiid, Cavaliers

The Wizards are expected to be busy leading up to the NBA trade deadline and losses like their 116-87 debacle to the Celtics on Sunday place a bigger spotlight on the team’s need to make moves over the coming weeks.

How the team’s frontcourt shakes out will be an interesting development. Thomas Bryant (ACL) recently returned to the team and it has led to a decreased role for Daniel Gafford despite Gafford remaining in the starting lineup. With Montrezl Harrell also in the fold, as well as Rui Hachimura and Kyle Kuzma (both candidates to see time at the five in small-ball lineups), it’s likely that one of the centers are included in a trade should one come to fruition over the next few weeks.

Bryant seems like the least likely to be traded; he’s a front office favorite and his outside shooting makes him a great fit with a multitude of lineup combinations in Washington.

Trading Harrell comes with risk given that Bryant is coming off an injury and Gafford’s history of foul troubles, though it’s fair to wonder if the Rich Paul client would net the team the most in a deal. The big man is making $9.72 million on an expiring deal and has proven he can make an impact in a role off the bench for a contending team. I’d expect Tommy Sheppard to swing for a major deal over the coming weeks, though short of that, dealing Harrell along with another piece for an upgrade elsewhere on the roster could be a sound maneuver.

