Supreme Court Takes Up Cases Challenging Affirmative Action in College Admissions

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court agreed to take up two cases challenging college admission policies that consider the race of student applicants. The lawsuits against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina argue that the admissions policies engage in "racial balancing" and discriminate against Asian-American applicants. The Supreme Court in...

www.nbclosangeles.com

NBC Los Angeles

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to Retire

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring at the end of the current term, sources familiar with his thinking tell NBC News. At 83 years old, Breyer is the oldest member of the court and one of the three remaining liberal justices. His decision to retire after more than 27 years on the court allows President Joe Biden to appoint a successor who could serve for several decades and, in the short term, maintain the current 6-3 split between conservative and liberal justices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

What is the political make up of the Supreme Court, and how are justices selected?

News that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to announce his retirement sent shockwaves through Washington and ended GOP hopes that the next court vacancy would occur while Republicans controlled the Senate.The court underwent significant changes under the Trump administration, when over the course of four years, president Donald Trump oversaw the confirmation of three new justices to the bench, a third of the total bench, shifting the makeup of the court firmly to the right.Mr Breyer’s retirement during the reign of a Democratic president means that the court’s overall make up will not change, for now. Thanks to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The New Yorker

Is Ginni Thomas a Threat to the Supreme Court?

Listen to this story Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. In December, Chief Justice John Roberts released his year-end report on the federal judiciary. According to a recent Gallup poll, the Supreme Court has its lowest public-approval rating in history—in part because it is viewed as being overly politicized. President Joe Biden recently established a bipartisan commission to consider reforms to the Court, and members of Congress have introduced legislation that would require Justices to adhere to the same types of ethics standards as other judges. Roberts’s report, however, defiantly warned everyone to back off. “The Judiciary’s power to manage its internal affairs insulates courts from inappropriate political influence,” he wrote. His statement followed a series of defensive speeches from members of the Court’s conservative wing, which now holds a super-majority of 6–3. Last fall, Justice Clarence Thomas, in an address at Notre Dame, accused the media of spreading the false notion that the Justices are merely politicians in robes. Such criticism, he said, “makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference,” adding, “They think you become like a politician!”
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case over whether activist can fly ‘Christian flag’ outside of Boston city hall

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Tuesday in a case that has united unlikely parties around a thorny question: is it religious discrimination if the city of Boston prevents a man from flying a “Christian” flag on a flagpole outside City Hall where other groups have displayed banners of their own?Harold Shurtleff, a conservative activist, began pursuing the case after the rejected his application to fly a flag that featured a red cross outside City Hall, even though it had approved 284 straight applications before his arrived.The city has defended its choice as a way to avoid the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Vaccination Mandate Cases To Be Heard Friday By US Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Friday in two key legal challenges to the Biden administration’s authority on vaccination mandates. The public can listen to the oral arguments on the Supreme Court’s website, or download the audio files after the hearing. C-Span will also televise the hearings. The first case, National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor, is the more far-reaching. In that case, the Biden administration is attempting to impose a vaccine or test mandate for companies with more than 100 employees. The second case,  Biden v. Missouri, will consider a vaccine mandate for health care workers at facilities that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Clarence Thomas
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson: Could Merrick Garland’s replacement be Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court pick?

When President Joe Biden announced a slate of judicial nominations on 29 March last year, one nomination to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia stood out to veteran court-watchers. Mr Biden’s pick for the seat once held by current US Attorney General Merrick Garland was US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Florida native and double Harvard graduate (undergraduate and law school) who had been named to the federal bench by then-president Barack Obama in 2013. The choice of Ms Jackson for the vacancy created by Mr Garland’s move to the Justice Department would make...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
goldrushcam.com

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Releases Statement on Supreme Court’s Refusal to Overturn the Dismissal of House Republicans’ Lawsuit to Block Remote Voting by Proxy

January 25, 2022 - San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released this statement after the Supreme Court refused to overturn the lower court’s dismissal of the lawsuit by House Republicans seeking. to block remote voting by proxy during the pandemic:. “The Supreme Court’s refusal of House Republicans’ request...
CBS Miami

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Who Grew Up In Miami, Could Be Next US Supreme Court Justice

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman who grew up in Miami and went to Palmetto Senior High School could be in the running to become the nation’s next Supreme Court Justice. News of Justice Stephen Breyer’s expected retirement from the Supreme Court at the end of its current term has reignited questions of who will succeed him. Biden has repeatedly pledged that if given the chance to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court, he would nominate the first Black woman. Jackson, 51, who was born in D.C., was one of President Joe Biden’s first picks for the federal judiciary as president and is...
