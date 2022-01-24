ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Kerr breaks Philippines resistance as Matildas reach Asian Cup last eight

 2 days ago
Sam Kerr’s opener against the Philippines adds to the five goals she scored against Indonesia on Friday.

Australia have maintained their perfect start to the Women’s Asian Cup with a 4-0 win over the Philippines, securing safe passage to the quarter-finals in the process.

After being held goalless in the first half, Sam Kerr’s sixth goal of the tournament and her 55th in Australian colours finally broke the deadlock against a well-drilled Philippines coached by former Matildas manager Alen Stajcic.

An own goal and Emily van Egmond’s fourth goal of the tournament then gave Tony Gustavsson’s team breathing space as the Philippines’ resistance crumbled. Mary Fowler’s classy finish from the edge of the box in the 87th minute wrapped up the victory.

Despite the scoreline, Monday’s game was a stark contrast to Friday’s opening fixture against Indonesia where Australia held a nine-goal advantage at half-time on their way to an 18-0 thrashing of the world No 94-ranked team.

Buoyed by a shock win over Thailand in their opening fixture, the Philippines came out firing with Chandler McDaniel putting an early effort wide.

Australia’s frustration grew as chances went begging . Kerr, scorer of five goals in the Indonesia rout, screamed in anguish after steering a free header from a Steph Catley delivery wide of the goal after the half-hour mark.

Relief came for the Matildas in the second half when Kerr headed home another dangerous Catley corner to give Australia their long-awaited breakthrough. One became two in a flash when Dominique Randle headed into her own net under pressure from Kerr. Van Egmond, scorer of a hat-trick in the demolition of Indonesia, finished off another set-piece move in the 67th minute.

With the game secure, Gustavsson turned to his bench, Sydney FC attacker Cortnee Vine making her debut for the national team in the process, before 18-year-old Fowler sealed the win with her seventh international goal.

Australia’s Mary Fowler competes with the Philippines’ Jessica Miclat. Photograph: Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images

“When you create that many chances that we did in the first half and the stats says that we should be up three-to-four nil and you don’t get those goals, you can tend to sometimes lose your head and get frustrated,” Gustavsson said. “We talked about that in half-time ... and the players came back with a conviction and confidence in the second half that when the first goal comes [it] is probably going to [be followed by] the second and the third and the fourth, and so it did.”

Stajcic hailed his team’s efforts, especially as his group was missing key players due to a Covid outbreak within the squad.

“We haven’t done anything wrong yet we’ve had a couple of cases in our team and it really is difficult, it’s the invisible enemy and it could be anyone at any moment,” said the 48-year-old, who was facing the Matildas for the first time since his controversial sacking as their coach in 2019.

“We played against Australia today without one of our key players who was unavailable, and actually played with our No 3 goalkeeper today ... that’s her debut at this level. So many positives to take out of the performance today, on top of the actual effort they showed on the field.”

Australia can seal top spot in the group when they face Thailand on Friday while Stajcic and the Philippines will hope to book their own quarter-final berth with a positive result against Indonesia on the same day.

